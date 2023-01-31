Latest ezW2 2022 Tax Preparation Software With SSA White Paper Printing Approval

New ezW2 2022 released for the upcoming tax season with the feature to print W2 and W3 forms on plain white paper to save customers time and money. Download the demo version at halfpricesoft.com

BOSTON (PRWEB) January 31, 2023

ezW2 2022 from Halfpricesoft.com is available to small businesses. Employers, HR managers and tax professionals of businesses can now purchase the latest version of tax preparation software to get a jump start on the upcoming 2023 tax season. ezW2 makes it easy to file W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms, in-house. Even better, the white paper printing feature for W2 Copy A and W3 saves money on expensive forms.

"With the latest ezW2 2022 software, employers can now print W2 and 1099-NEC forms in house easily." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Price starts at only $49 for the small business paper printing version ($99 for the enterprise version) ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms.

Potential customers can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp. The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing until the license key is purchased and added.

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows computers. The main features included in the latest version include but are not limited to:

