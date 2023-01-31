Penetron Concrete Protection Helps Northern Italian Communities Meet Environment Guidelines

The completion of the Gavardo Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant in November provides urgently needed sewage treatment capacity for the three Italian communities of Gavardo, Villanuova sul Clisi, and Vallio Terme. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline concrete waterproofing admixture, was specified to protect the concrete structures from the aggressive environment of the effluent – and extend the service life of the plant.

The new US$ 18 million wastewater treatment plant, constructed south of the town center of Gavardo on the Chiese River, replaced two sewage treatment plants from the 1970s that served Gavardo, as well as the neighboring towns of Vallio Terme and Villanuova sul Clisi, all in the vicinity of Garda Lake in Northern Italy. Deterioration of the older plants combined with regional population growth and economic development led to insufficient purification levels, which resulted in an EU infringement status for the communities.

"The recent completion of the purification and sewage collection infrastructure allowed these communities to once again, fully meet the environmental directives and exit the EU infraction," explains Enricomaria Brac, Director of Penetron Italia.

Construction of the new wastewater treatment plant was carried out by A2A Ciclo Idrico, the project's general contractor. The new Gavardo plant is projected to provide adequate treatment capacity for all three communities until 2045.

"To best meet the service life projections for the new plant, A2A asked Penetron for a durable concrete waterproofing solution," adds Enricomaria Brac. "We recommended PENETRON ADMIX for all new concrete tanks and structures."

Built into a hillside, the plant comprises two parallel treatment lines. Both treatment lines include coarse & fine screening, lifting pumps, oxidation and denitrification tanks, sedimentation tanks, sludge treatment lines, disinfection, and air treatment with biofilter. Built on three levels, the plant configuration uses gravity to minimize energy use during the treatment processes. The final discharge of the treated water is into the adjacent Chiese River.

PENETRON ADMIX was specified for all concrete structures exposed to moisture and the aggressive environment due to the effluent. As a crystalline admixture, PENETRON ADMIX is added during batching and provides low permeability, low shrinkage and self-healing properties to the concrete, which is highly effective protection from the aggressive chemical environment encountered in wastewater treatment plants.

"Penetron has successfully completed a number of similar municipal projects across the country," concludes Enricomaria Brac. "Our on-site support and the superior performance of PENETRON ADMIX gave the builder the confidence to trust our waterproofing solution; they were not disappointed!"

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

