Nexgrill to present innovative grilling and smoking capabilities at NHS 2023

New outdoor grills, griddles and smoker products deliver smart technology and versatile cooking methods

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexgrill will exhibit at the National Hardware Show (NHS) in booth B1429 from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The brand will display its newest products, including the award-winning Neevo™ Smart Grill, Daytona™ Griddle and Oakford Pellet Grills, and provide a first look at upcoming product lines at the NHS Backyard.

"We look forward to giving NHS attendees a firsthand look at Nexgrill's exciting new smart grills, pellet grills, flat top griddles and smokers," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing at Nexgrill. "Our latest Oakford, Neevo and Daytona products are designed to bring family and friends together and make grilling and new cooking styles more fun, more accessible and more connected."

Nexgrill products to be displayed at NHS include:

Oakford Pellet Grills & Smokers

For convenient grilling that infuses food with wood smoke flavors, the Oakford Pellet Grills offer 6-in-1 cooking with NEX-fi technology that enables users to control their cooking from a smartphone through the Nexgrill app. NHS attendees will also get a preview of Nexgrill's brand new Oakford Smoker expansion.

Neevo Smart Grills

Winner of a 2022 GOOD DESIGN Award, the Neevo is equipped with NEX-fi enabled technology that allows users to control the grill through the Nexgrill app, along with a SureTempTM digital controller and built-in temperature probes that work together to cook the perfect meal. The Neevo 720 Plus model delivers seven cooking modes including air fry and is the first grill on the market to incorporate this popular function.

Daytona Gas Griddles

Available from a one-burner portable up to a 4-burner freestanding model, Daytona's flat top griddles offer new cooking experiences and versatile menu options. The larger models feature up to 60,000 Btu of power and 756 square inches of cooking surface, while the single burner and tailgater models allow you to take griddle versatility on the road.

About Nexgrill

Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For over 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world, and ranked one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.

