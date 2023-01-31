Wellous Announces Key Leadership Appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellous Group Limited ("Wellous", or the "Company"), a fast-growing Asia-based international nutrition company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells health and wellness products, today announced key leadership appointments to help further the company's global expansion and prepare for transitioning to life as a public company.



Mr. Lee Koon Tan has been appointed as group president of Wellous. Lee Koon brings decades of experience as a corporate leader. In this role, he oversees and drives the Company's transformational initiatives and expansion plans. He is responsible for corporate development activities, including strategic partnerships and investment opportunities. Previously, Lee Koon held leadership roles across various companies in the Hong Leong Group, a leading Southeast Asia conglomerate with portfolio companies in financial services, manufacturing, real estate and consumer goods. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Portrait of Mr. Lee Koon Tan

Wellous also announced the appointment of Ms. Jorrine Ang as chief financial officer, effective from December 2022. Jorrine has over 10 years of experience in senior management roles of public companies listed on the Bursa Malaysia Stock Exchange, where she was responsible for the formulation and implementation of corporate strategies as well as overseeing corporate finance, fund raising, and investment management. Prior to joining Wellous, Jorrine founded and ran her own advisory practice, providing pre-IPO advisory, capital fund raising, mergers & acquisitions and corporate restructuring services for corporate clients. She completed an ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom.

Portrait of Ms. Jorrine Ang

"Lee Koon and Jorrine are both highly accomplished, seasoned professionals and exceptional leaders," said Wee Kuan (Andy) Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Wellous. "I am confident they will help to drive Wellous forward at this important time as we transition to a public company. Their considerable experience and demonstrated excellence make them the right choice for Wellous."

"We look forward to working closely with Lee Koon and Jorrine to better develop the markets we serve and deliver more value for our customers, partners, employees and shareholders," said Henry Chin, Co-Founder and Chairman of Wellous. "With these key leadership changes, we believe this better positions Wellous to realize our full potential."

On December 13, Wellous announced that it had entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited, a special purpose acquisition company ("Kairous"), that, if and when approved by the shareholders of Kairous, will result in Wellous becoming a publicly listed company on Nasdaq upon the closing of the proposed transaction.

Founded in 2016, Wellous is headquartered in Malaysia with a strong and growing presence across the Asia Pacific region. Having introduced over a dozen product series to the market using premium raw materials, the upcoming listing will be a key milestone in the Company's further expansion across the world.

About Wellous

Wellous is a health food and nutrition company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes trusted and beneficial health and wellness products. The Company offers only the best of nature, the most precious ingredients from a wide sourcing network. Based in Malaysia, Wellous' products and services are distributed through its tech-enabled distribution channels. The Company has a strong footprint in the Asia-Pacific markets and growing presence in other markets across the world.

About Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

