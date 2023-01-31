Latest ezW2 2022 Tax Preparation Software With SSA White Paper Printing Approval

New ezW2 2022 released for the upcoming tax season with the feature to print W2 and W3 forms on plain white paper to save customers time and money. Download the demo version at halfpricesoft.com

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezW2 2022 from Halfpricesoft.com is available to small businesses. Employers, HR managers and tax professionals of businesses can now purchase the latest version of tax preparation software to get a jump start on the upcoming 2023 tax season. ezW2 makes it easy to file W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms, in-house. Even better, the white paper printing feature for W2 Copy A and W3 saves money on expensive forms.

"With the latest ezW2 2022 software, employers can now print W2 and 1099-NEC forms in house easily." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Price starts at only $49 for the small business paper printing version ($99 for the enterprise version) ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms.

Potential customers can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp. The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing until the license key is purchased and added.

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows computers. The main features included in the latest version include but are not limited to:

Prints all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on plain white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies or recipient copies.

ezW2 can print 1099-NEC recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not currently certify white paper printing for Copy A so pre-printed forms are needed for only Copy A.

ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily

ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one

ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

W2 and 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download new ezW2 software today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

