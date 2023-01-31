Spaulding Academy & Family Services Adds Two to Leadership Team

Spaulding Academy & Family Services has named two new directors to their executive leadership team. Courtney Constant has joined as the organization's Director of Development and Community Relations and Nick Silva was recently promoted to Director of Admissions.

NORTHFIELD, N.H., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spaulding Academy & Family Services has named two new directors to their executive leadership team. Courtney Constant has joined as the organization's Director of Development and Community Relations and Nick Silva was recently promoted to Director of Admissions.

Constant previously worked in real estate as Director of Operations at Lake Life Realty – Compass New England since 2018. In her role at Lake Life Realty, she led the agency's team to raise over $200,000 for Make-A-Wish New Hampshire and continues to volunteer on the Rafting for Wishes event planning committee. Constant holds a master's degree in Human Relations and a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Plymouth State University.

Since joining Spaulding Academy & Family Services in 2014, Silva was successful in several roles across campus, including Academic Aide, Paraprofessional, Residential Counselor and Associate Teacher. This experience made him uniquely qualified to earn a promotion to Admissions Assistant in 2017. As the Admissions Assistant, he worked closely with each department on campus to lead tours, follow up on new student's progress and be a part of the Spaulding enrollment process from start to finish. Silva holds an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University and a bachelor's degree from Elms College.

"We are excited to welcome these young professionals to our leadership team and look forward to the contributions, passion and fresh perspectives these two individuals will undoubtedly bring to our experienced leadership team," said Todd Emmons, Chief Executive Officer, Spaulding Academy & Family Services. "As an ever-evolving organization, Spaulding is continuously looking for opportunities to promote from within and demonstrate our campus-wide dedication to diversity."

For more information regarding currently available positions, visit SpauldingServices.org/jobs.

ABOUT SPAULDING ACADEMY & FAMILY SERVICES

Spaulding Academy & Family Services is a leading provider of educational, residential, therapeutic and community-based programs and services for families, and children and youth with neurological, emotional, behavioral, learning or developmental challenges, including Autism Spectrum Disorder and those who have experienced significant trauma, abuse or neglect. Established in 1871 as the New Hampshire Orphans Home and School for Industry, Spaulding Academy & Family Services is the oldest child care organization in operation in the United States. It is a is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was formerly known as Spaulding Youth Center since 1958. Its scenic hilltop campus is located on over 500 acres in Northfield, NH and welcomes boys and girls from ages 4 to 22 from around the state of New Hampshire and beyond. In addition to programs provided on the Northfield campus, Spaulding's community-based programs include foster family licensing, Individual Service Option (ISO) foster care, ISO in-home services, child health support services, and more for children ages 0 to 20 and their family. For information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services, visit http://www.SpauldingServices.org.

Media Contact

Ami D'Amelio, Spaulding Academy & Family Services, 6037035588, ami@justflownh.com

SOURCE Spaulding Academy & Family Services