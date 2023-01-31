Global Leisure launches SPIRE, a new outdoor kitchen brand, at NHS

SPIRE brings an elevated cooking experience and 30 years of grill design to the outdoor kitchen

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) January 31, 2023

Global Leisure Investment Holdings, dba Global Leisure™, is introducing a new premium outdoor cooking brand called SPIRE at the National Hardware Show (NHS) in booth B1429 from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada. With the launch of SPIRE, Global Leisure – the makers of licensed brands like KitchenAid®, JennAir®, and others for over 30 years – has expanded its product offerings to encompass custom outdoor kitchen islands with built-in grills, refrigeration, cabinets and drawers.

"SPIRE was created to elevate the outdoor cooking experience with great design, proven performance, and quality materials that come together for the perfect outdoor kitchen," said André de Beer, CEO of Global Leisure. "We look forward to giving NHS attendees the first look at this exciting new brand alongside the latest innovations from the entire Global Leisure portfolio, including Nexgrill and Megamaster."

New products from SPIRE include:

Built-In Dual-Fuel Gas Grills and Side Burners



Two versions of built-in grills, a 5-burner and 6-burner both with a ceramic rear burner, are constructed with 304 stainless steel for peak performance and longevity. These dual-fuel grills can be converted from propane to natural gas to fuel the 750 or 904 square inch cooking surfaces. Each grill can be paired with a full line of accessories and components to create a custom outdoor kitchen.

Built-In Accessories and Components



Choose the perfect pairing of accessories and components to design a custom outdoor cooking experience including a side searing burner, side burner, rotisserie kit, refrigerator, trash can, doors and storage drawers.

Stone Island 6-Burner Grill



This outdoor kitchen unit boasts 758 square inches of total cooking space and can produce up to 63,000 Btu of cooking energy across five stainless steel main burners and one ceramic rear burner. It features modern conveniences such as an electronic ignition, pullout trash bin and swivel casters for hassle-free movement.

Future product expansions this season include additional outdoor island grills, freestanding grills and outdoor heating products. To learn more about SPIRE, visit spireoutdoor.com.

KitchenAid® and Jenn-Air® are registered brands of the Whirlpool Corporation.

About Global Leisure

Headquartered in the U.S., with offices in Hong Kong, South Africa, China, Germany and Taiwan, Global Leisure serves as the parent company for a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. Driven by a cooking and heating brand portfolio that includes Nexgrill, Megamaster, private labels and licensed brands, the Global Leisure portfolio ranks as one of the largest outdoor cooking manufacturers with approximately 2 million outdoor grills produced annually, and ranked one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000. Forged by a shared ambition, Global Leisure helps develop and support brands that are committed to "Creating Moments That Matter." Please visit GlobalLeisureGroup.com for the latest news and information about Global Leisure and its brands.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/global_leisure_launches_spire_a_new_outdoor_kitchen_brand_at_nhs/prweb19140407.htm