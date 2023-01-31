E-commerce Orders and Deliveries are expected to generate $1.2 Billion in revenue by 2026F, owing to an increase in the number of online customers and the entry of large retailers in Thailand: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market is in the growing stage, The growth of Thailand's logistics sector is also being supported by booming exports with automotive, agribusiness, chemicals and electronics being in-demand industries at the moment.

Increase in international shipment is expected in 2026F compared 2021. Consumers are increasingly turning to cross-border e-commerce as per capita incomes rise and access to international brands increases.

AI and a horde of other devices like drones, electric vehicles, automated systems, high-tech security and efficient management systems have made the processes much easier for logistics companies as well as their clients .

Companies in the ecommerce segment are battling against each other to acquire and retain clients, expand geographical presence, expand service offering and improve unit economics to increase margins.

Technology advancement: This helps to boost E-Commerce is easier and more secure digital payment options can make the online shopping experience more convenient for both customer and merchant online payments also allow for more flexible delivery arrangements like the living parcel to lockers since and consumer does not need to be present to make the payment.

Internet-Savvy Consumers Comfortable with making Online Purchases: Given Thailand's mobile phone penetration rate of 98% and smartphone penetration at 71% in 2021, it is no surprise that smartphone users dominate E-Commerce activities. ETDA notes that generation why those were now around 17 to 36 years old spent the most of the time online last year especially on Facebook Instagram Twitter in Pantip from where the make all their transactions.

Platform Integration: E-Commerce platforms face a major challenge in integrating a critical mass of multiple user bases, i.e. sellers and buyers. Often, a platforms perceived value rests largely on this factor. High delivery failure rates due to lack of order and delivery consolidation between retailers.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Change in Consumption Pattern of Consumers, Government Initiatives and Innovation of Advanced Technologies" by Ken Research observed that Thailand E-commerce Logistics Market is in the growing phase. Technology will have a huge role to play in the sector as applications and AI, horde of other devices like drones, electric vehicles, automated systems, high-tech security are some of the factors that will contributed to the Thailand E-commerce Logistics Market growth over the period of 2021-2026F. It is expected that Thailand E-commerce Logistics Market will grow at a CAGR of 9.5% for the above forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Thailand E-commerce Logistics Market

By Delivery by shipment

Same Day

Next Day

Two day

By International and domestic by shipment

By Mode of Payment by shipment

By Shipment Weight by shipment

0 -1 Kg

Greater than 6 Kg

3 – 6 Kg

1 – 3 Kg

By Age Distribution by shipment

(17 – 36 Years)

(37 – 50 Years)

(51 and above)

By E-Commerce Value by shipment

By Booking Mode by shipment

By Product Category by Revenues

Mobile & Electronics

Fashion

Beauty

Lifestyle & Hobby

Health & Wellness

Home & Living

Toys

Mom & Baby

Automotives

Sports

Others

Key Target Audience:-

E-Commerce Companies aiming to establish in Thailand

Thailand E-Commerce logistics industries

E-Commerce logistics industries Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

E-Commerce Industry

Logistics industry

Shipping company

Warehousing Companies

E-Commerce users

Industry Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Base Period: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2026F

Companies Covered:-

Kerry Express

Lazada Logistics

J&T Express

Flash Express

Eleven Street

Tarad

Weloveshopping

Look Si

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Ecosystem of major entities in Thailand e-commerce logistics market

e-commerce logistics market Overview of Thailand logistics infrastructure and dependent market

logistics infrastructure and dependent market Market overview & genesis

Logistics business model

Value chain analysis e-commerce logistics

Thailand E-commerce Logistics Market Size, 2019 - 2022

Segmentation by type of shipment and type of company on the basis of revenue

Segmentation by mode of shipment & delivery period on the basis of revenue

Segmentation by modes of payment & type of product on the basis of revenue

Factors influencing partnership decision with logistics provider

Cost component analysis for logistics provider

SWOT analysis of Thailand e-commerce logistics market

e-commerce logistics market Trends & development of Thailand e-commerce logistics market

e-commerce logistics market Growth driver of Thailand e-commerce logistics market

e-commerce logistics market Issues and challenges of Thailand e-commerce and e-commerce logistics market

e-commerce and e-commerce logistics market Government regulations for Thailand e-commerce logistics market

e-commerce logistics market Impact of covid-19 on Thailand e-commerce and e-commerce logistics

e-commerce and e-commerce logistics Key elements of the recovery phase for companies from pandemic

Cross-comparison of major players in Thailand e-commerce logistics market

e-commerce logistics market Brand awareness

Strength & weakness of major players in Thailand e-commerce logistics market

e-commerce logistics market Future Outlook

Analyst recommendation

Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market

