Australia E-commerce Logistics Market is expected to generate USD ~ 10 Bn by 2026F owning to rising demand of door step delivery, increasing digitisation, reducing cost of packaging along with favorable government initiatives: Ken Research

Burgeoning Demand for Last-mile Delivery Services: To fulfil the need for instant gratification via efficient delivery of goods to consumers has propagated the demand for last mile delivery services.

Multitude of Payment Options: Advent of BNPL, payment wallet, short-term credit lines, and others have stimulated the e-commerce growth. Subsequently, propagating logistics business.

Technological Advances: Integration of AI, warehouse automation systems, analytics, etc., have helped logistic players to predict demand and forecast supply.

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Demand of Door-to-door Parcel Pickup & Delivery Services: In door-to-door parcel pickup-up & delivery, the logistic provider is involved in every stage of delivery, from packaging, sorting, custom clearance, handling until final delivery point. Service providers offer the option of same day, overnight delivery, domestic or International, documentation, safe transfers, etc. Sendel is a key service provider, while other emerging players are forming partnerships to maximize their reach. Zoom2U formed agreement with Greyhound Australia to utilize Greyhound buses to move parcels across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Trucking Services through Online Marketplace: Numerous online truck aggregating service providers, such as Ofload, Shippit, FreightExchange, Loadshift, among others are bridging gap between truck owners and load generators (end-users). Users can book full truck load, on-demand services, refrigerated freight, palletization, shipment tracking, and many more.

Government Initiatives: Australian government is expected to bring regulatory framework for cryptocurrency (Bitcoins), digital wallets (Google pay, Apple pay), and buy now, pay later (BNPL) providers (Afterpay). It would bring standardization in digital payments methods, after which more businesses would utilize the services. In 2022, talks with the Indian government to sign Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CE­PA), comprising digital trade and foster bilateral trade b/w Australia & India. This would accelerate demand for goods & thereby require sophisticated logistics support.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026- Driven by rapid integration of automation technology & changing consumer shopping habits" by Ken Research observed that Australia E-commerce Logistic Market is in the Growing Phase as the Rising demand for Door Step Delivery, Increase in Digitisation, reducing cost of packaging and Government Initiatives, these are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Australia E-commerce Logistics Market is expected to see high growth rate over the forecasted period 2022-2026F.

Key Segments Covered:-

Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market (Revenue, Shipment, Average Cost and No of Orders and more)

By Type of Shipment (By Shipment), 2021 & 2026F

Domestic shipments

International shipments

By Time Duration (By Shipment), 2021 & 2026F

Same Day

2-4 Days

More than 4 days

By Delivery Area (By Shipment), 2021 & 2026F

By Mode of transport (By Shipment), 2021 & 2026F

By Payment Method (By Shipment), 2021 & 2026F

Cash On Delivery

Online Payment

By Orders (By Shipment), 2021 & 2026F

Accepted Orders

Rejected Orders

Key Target Audience

E-commerce Companies

Third Party Logistics Companies

Potential Market Entrants

E - Retailers

Integrates Logistics Companies

Logistics/Supply Chain Industry Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

Australia Post

DHL

FedEx

Linfox

Toll group

DB Schenker

Couriers Please

UPS

Mainfreight

Aramex

DTDC

E-store logistics

StarTrack

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Socio-Economic Outlook of Australia

Internet Penetration of Australia

Overview of Retail Purchases and Categories of Online Shoppers in Australia

Demand Infrastructure- Ecosystem of Major E-Commerce Players and Sellers

Global Retail Industry Compared to Australian Market

Australia E-commerce Logistics Market Size, 2016-2021

Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation by Domestic/ International Shipments, 2021

Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation by Time Duration, 2021

Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation by Delivery Area and Ground or Air and Sea Transport, 2021

Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation by Payment Method and Accepted and Returned Orders, 2021

Australia E-Commerce Logistics Market Growth Drivers

SWOT Analysis of the industry

Trends and Developments in the Industry

Issues and challenges in the industry

Several Technological Disruptions in Australia E-commerce Logistics Industry

E-commerce Logistics Industry Key Challenges for E-Commerce Logistics Providers in Australia

Challenges for E-Commerce Players in Australia

Government Rules and Regulations in Australia E-Commerce Market

E-Commerce Market Government initiatives in the industry

Impact of Covid-19 on Australia's E-commerce Logistics

E-commerce Logistics Snapshot of E-commerce Warehousing

Demand Analysis

Cross Comparison- Major Online E-Commerce Players

Competitive Landscape Basis Major Ecommerce Logistic Players in Australia

Cross Comparison of major Ecommerce Logistic Companies on the basis of Business Landscape

Recent Mergers and Acquisitions in E-commerce Logistics Market in Australia

Investment Analysis of Logistics Tech Startups

Future Outlook

Analyst Recommendations

Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook 2026F- Driven by Change in Consumption Pattern of Consumers, Government Initiatives and Innovation of Advanced Technologies

According to Ken Research estimates, the Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market– E-Commerce Orders and Deliveries are growing at a CAGR of 9.5% (2021-2026F) with Increasing Number of online shoppers and entrance of major retailers in Thailand. Technology will have a huge role to play in the sector as applications. AI and a horde of other devices like drones, electric vehicles, automated systems, high-tech security and efficient management systems have made the processes much easier for logistics companies as well as their clients.

KSA E-Commerce Logistics and Warehouse Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Growth in Online Shoppers along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players

Over the forecast period, KSA E-commerce logistics market is expected to drive up the demand because of expected surge in internet penetration, especially its exposure to the youth. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a shift from offline sales to online sales, which is expected to ensure substantial growth in the future as well. The e-commerce logistics market in the country is expected to grow on the back of new technologies such as Automation, Blockchain, and the Internet of Things, which will be explored to increase efficiency, improve customer experience and enhance service quality.

South Korea E-commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Growth in Online Shoppers along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players

The South Korea E-Commerce Logistics Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2018-2021, owing to the consistently increasing digitalization process in the country. In the coming years, higher smartphones penetration rate, better internet connectivity as well as vision 2030 of South Korea will play an important role in increasing the reach of E-commerce last-mile shipments all across the country. It is expected that the growing e-commerce sector will create opportunities in intracity logistics eventually since South Korea has a well-developed transportation system. So, the orders can be delivered easily from one place to another.

USA E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2026- Driven by Increase in Cross-Border E-Commerce Activities along with Same Day Delivery and Technological Innovations

According to Ken Research estimates, the USA E-Commerce Logistics Market – The USA E-Commerce Logistics Market has grown at a CAGR of 33% over the last three years due to an increase in cross-border e-commerce activities and technological and logistic innovations like Same day delivery. Same day delivery has increased between 2020-2021 in United States. 24 percent of U.S. online shoppers opted for same-day delivery for purchases from pure online merchants in 2020. As of February 2021, the percentage increased to 36 percent. Increase in cross-border e-commerce activity drives the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in USA. Rising per capita incomes and increasing access to foreign brands are favoring cross-border e-commerce.

