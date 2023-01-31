Stretch Sleeve Labels Market size is forecast to reach $18.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Stretch Sleeve Labels Market growth is being driven by the robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Stretch Sleeve Labels Market size is estimated to reach $18.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A stretch sleeve is a sort of product label that adheres to the container without using adhesives. All that is required to keep them in place is their natural elasticity. Stretch sleeve labels are low-cost and offer a huge billboard surface for branding, allowing to improve marketing impact without raising budget. Stretch Sleeve labels, often known as stretch labels, combine environmental benefits with excellent print quality. Owing to their modest equipment investment and small residual waste, they also ensure better production chain efficiency. The stretch sleeves applications are ideal for packaging products, especially for food packaging. Stretch labels are kind of polyester labels that wrap the entire area of a product. Stretch sleeves contain a variety of materials such as polylactic acid, polyethylene, and many others. Stretch sleeve material is printed using flexographic print technology, which requires large quantities and careful material planning to ensure that the stretch sleeve labels arrive on time for production. Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO) is the most efficient and environmentally friendly technique to print variable date codes, labels, pouches, and other materials. Sleeve label quality and definition are constantly improving owing to the new innovations in sleeve label films and manufacturing techniques. INDEVCO group has developed printed PE stretch sleeves for labeling PET bottles and glass bottles like juice, water, milk, yogurt, soft drinks, energy drinks, and additional detergent cleaning bottles and containers. Stretch sleeves are a rare label solution that utilizes low density polyethylene (LDPE), to display product information.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Stretch-Sleeve-Labels-Market-Research-513242

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Stretch Sleeve Labels Market) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of rising economies like India and China, the surging urbanized population, and the heightening demand for packaged food in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Stretch Sleeve Labels Market growth is being driven by the robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. However, stretch sleeve labels do need special machinery to apply which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Stretch Sleeve Labels Market.

3. Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Stretch Sleeve Labels Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513242

Segmental Analysis:

1. Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Segmentation Analysis - By Material : The Stretch Sleeve Labels Market based on the material can be further segmented into Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polythene Terephthalate Glycol, Polylactic Acid, and Others.

2. Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Segmentation Analysis - By Application : The Stretch Sleeve Labels Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Others. The Food and Beverages Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

3. Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography : The Stretch Sleeve Labels Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Stretch Sleeve Labels Market) held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Stretch Sleeve Labels Industry are -

1. Huhtamaki Oyj

2. CCL Industries Inc.

3. Fuji Seal International

4. Berry Global Inc.

5. Klockner Pentaplast

Click on the following link to buy the Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513242

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Stretch & Shrink Films Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Stretch-Shrink-Films-Market-Research-503489

B. Orbital Stretch Wrapper Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Orbital-Stretch-Wrapper-Market-Research-511425

C. Mexico Stand-up Pouches Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18048/mexico-stand-up-pouches-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062