Chagas Disease Treatment Market Overall Study Report 2023-2030 | Nortec Quimica, Bayer, Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA.

Chagas disease can transmitted through blood transfusion, organ transplantation, as well as congenital and oral transmissions.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chagas Disease Treatment Market Size Projections : The global Chagas treatment disease market was valued at US$ 5.67 Mn in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2023–2030).

Tropical parasitic disease chagas disease is endemic in 21 Latin American nations. In addition to congenital and oral transmissions, the spread of Chagas disease can also occur after organ transplantation and blood transfusion. Although Chagas disease is endemic to Latin America, it has recently become more common worldwide as a result of the migration of residents of that region to other nations. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that in February 2018 there were around 6–7 million Trypansosoma cruzi infections worldwide, which is the parasite that causes Chagas disease. There are just two medications available for treating Chagas disease: benznidazole and nifurtimox.

Edition: 2023

List of Key players in the global Chagas Disease Treatment Market: Nortec Quimica SA, Bayer AG, Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA, Maprimed S.A., and Laboratório Farmacêutico de Pernambuco S/A.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market, By Product Type:

· Benznidazole

· Nifurtimox

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

· Hospitals

· Retail Pharmacies

· Online Pharmacies

