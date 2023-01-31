FM Sees Presence of So-Called 'sadr' in AU as 'Institutional Obstacle', 'Anomaly'

MOROCCO, January 31 - The presence of the so-called "sadr" is "an institutional obstacle" and "an anomaly" within the African Union (AU), said Monday in Rabat, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

"The existence of the so-called 'sadr' is a legal anomaly because it does not correspond to the constituent elements of a state at the international level," said Bourita, who received former prime ministers and former African ministers, signatories of the "Solemn Appeal for the expulsion of the so-called 'sadr' from the African Union", or "Tangier Appeal".

"Its presence is an institutional obstacle and an anomaly within the pan-African organization," said the minister, explaining that the existence of the "sadr" is a problem for Africa.

The creation of this puppet entity is a "violation" of international law and the principles of national unity, Bourita continued, stressing that the "sadr" embodies "an Africa of divisions" and "a counter-sense" to the practice of the AU.

"We can build an action plan from the white paper to approach officials and raise awareness among lawyers and the media about this aberration," he said, arguing that "if the sadr is a state, its first place should be at the United Nations."

Adopted unanimously by former prime ministers and former African ministers at the first follow-up meeting of to the Tangier Appeal for the expulsion of the pseudo "sadr" from the AU, held last Saturday in Marrakech, the "White Paper" acknowledges that the presence within the AU of this non-state emanation of an armed separatist group illustrates the institutional vulnerability of the organization and represents an undeniable obstacle to regional and continental economic integration.

MAP: 30 January 2023