Gov't Chief: 100 Local Health Centers Rehabilitated in Morocco’s Different Regions

MOROCCO, January 31 - Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch said, Monday in Rabat, that 100 health centers have been rehabilitated in Morocco's different regions with the aim, eventually, to complete the rehabilitation of 1,400 health centers, as part of the implementation of the royal project of the social protection generalization.

In a statement to the press on the sidelines of his visit to the urban health center of level 1 Al Massira with the Minister of Health and Social Protection Khalid Ait Taleb, the Head of Government said that now 100 health centers in Morocco have advanced reception areas, with the prospect of reaching 1,400 centers of this kind.

He added that these local health centers allow family doctors to direct patients according to their needs in order to offer them appropriate solutions, considering that the establishment of an integrated health system would clarify the medical pathway of the patient and ensure a harmony of medical interventions from the local health centers to the university hospital centers (CHU).

The rehabilitation and equipment of these centers are part of the implementation of the social protection project in accordance with the High Royal Directives, said Akhannouch, highlighting his visits earlier today to health centers in Benslimane and Mohammedia.

For his part, Ait Taleb noted that work is underway to prepare and generalize an information system that will allow citizens to use the digital medium to obtain appropriate medical services, the activation of the common medical record and the continuation of work on a project to operate compatible platforms to connect the information systems and hospitals affiliated with the Ministry with a national database.

 MAP: 30 January 2023

