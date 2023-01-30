Senate Resolution 18 Printer's Number 147

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 147

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

18

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA,

BREWSTER, STEFANO, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA, SANTARSIERO,

KANE, TARTAGLIONE, MARTIN, COSTA AND J. WARD,

JANUARY 30, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 30, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of January 2023 as "National Blood Donor

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, January is observed across this nation as "National

Blood Donor Month"; and

WHEREAS, Every January, blood banks across the United States

appeal for all eligible people to donate blood; and

WHEREAS, January is traditionally a difficult month to

collect blood due to holiday activity; and

WHEREAS, As a result of accidents, inclement weather and

serious illnesses, there is traditionally an increased demand on

blood bank supplies; and

WHEREAS, Donating blood is a simple, safe, lifesaving and

selfless gift that millions of Americans are eligible to give;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of January 2023

as "National Blood Donor Month" in Pennsylvania.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16