Senate Resolution 18 Printer's Number 147

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
18
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA,
BREWSTER, STEFANO, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA, SANTARSIERO,
KANE, TARTAGLIONE, MARTIN, COSTA AND J. WARD,
JANUARY 30, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 30, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of January 2023 as "National Blood Donor
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, January is observed across this nation as "National
Blood Donor Month"; and
WHEREAS, Every January, blood banks across the United States
appeal for all eligible people to donate blood; and
WHEREAS, January is traditionally a difficult month to
collect blood due to holiday activity; and
WHEREAS, As a result of accidents, inclement weather and
serious illnesses, there is traditionally an increased demand on
blood bank supplies; and
WHEREAS, Donating blood is a simple, safe, lifesaving and
selfless gift that millions of Americans are eligible to give;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of January 2023
as "National Blood Donor Month" in Pennsylvania.
