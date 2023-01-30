Senate Bill 62 Printer's Number 148
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 148
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
62
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, SCHWANK, DILLON, STREET,
COSTA, BREWSTER AND TARTAGLIONE, JANUARY 30, 2023
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JANUARY 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),
entitled "An act relating to the regulation of the practice
of pharmacy, including the sales, use and distribution of
drugs and devices at retail; and amending, revising,
consolidating and repealing certain laws relating thereto,"
providing for price disclosure.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),
known as the Pharmacy Act, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 9.6. Price Disclosure.--(a) For every prescription
medicine that a consumer intends to purchase, a pharmacist or an
authorized employe of the pharmacist shall disclose all of the
following information:
(1) The current pharmacy retail price.
(2) The consumer's cost-sharing amount, including a
statement as to whether the cost-sharing amount is higher or
lower than the current pharmacy retail price.
(3) The median cost-sharing amount, including a statement
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20