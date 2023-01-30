Senate Bill 62 Printer's Number 148

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 148

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

62

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, SCHWANK, DILLON, STREET,

COSTA, BREWSTER AND TARTAGLIONE, JANUARY 30, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JANUARY 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),

entitled "An act relating to the regulation of the practice

of pharmacy, including the sales, use and distribution of

drugs and devices at retail; and amending, revising,

consolidating and repealing certain laws relating thereto,"

providing for price disclosure.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699),

known as the Pharmacy Act, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 9.6. Price Disclosure.--(a) For every prescription

medicine that a consumer intends to purchase, a pharmacist or an

authorized employe of the pharmacist shall disclose all of the

following information:

(1) The current pharmacy retail price.

(2) The consumer's cost-sharing amount, including a

statement as to whether the cost-sharing amount is higher or

lower than the current pharmacy retail price.

(3) The median cost-sharing amount, including a statement

