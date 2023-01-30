Senate Bill 169 Printer's Number 159
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 159
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
169
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, HAYWOOD,
ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, COLLETT, KANE, DILLON, TARTAGLIONE,
COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI AND KEARNEY, JANUARY 30, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters,
further providing for limitation on and change in place of
commitment; and making editorial changes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6352(a)(6) of Title 42 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 6352. Disposition of delinquent child.
(a) General rule.--If the child is found to be a delinquent
child the court may make any of the following orders of
disposition determined to be consistent with the protection of
the public interest and best suited to the child's treatment,
supervision, rehabilitation and welfare, which disposition
shall, as appropriate to the individual circumstances of the
child's case, provide balanced attention to the protection of
the community, the imposition of accountability for offenses
committed and the development of competencies to enable the
