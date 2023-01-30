Submit Release
Senate Bill 169 Printer's Number 159

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 159

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

169

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, SANTARSIERO, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, HAYWOOD,

ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, COLLETT, KANE, DILLON, TARTAGLIONE,

COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI AND KEARNEY, JANUARY 30, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters,

further providing for limitation on and change in place of

commitment; and making editorial changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6352(a)(6) of Title 42 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 6352. Disposition of delinquent child.

(a) General rule.--If the child is found to be a delinquent

child the court may make any of the following orders of

disposition determined to be consistent with the protection of

the public interest and best suited to the child's treatment,

supervision, rehabilitation and welfare, which disposition

shall, as appropriate to the individual circumstances of the

child's case, provide balanced attention to the protection of

the community, the imposition of accountability for offenses

committed and the development of competencies to enable the

