Senate Bill 170 Printer's Number 160

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 160

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

170

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, LAUGHLIN, HAYWOOD,

ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, COLLETT, KANE, DILLON, TARTAGLIONE,

COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI AND KEARNEY, JANUARY 30, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and

Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in criminal history record information, further

providing for juvenile records; and, in juvenile matters,

further providing for powers and duties of probation

officers, for informal adjustment, for consent decree, for

adjudication, for disposition of delinquent child and for

powers and duties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9123(a)(3) of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and the subsection

is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 9123. Juvenile records.

(a) Expungement of juvenile records.--Notwithstanding the

provisions of section 9105 (relating to other criminal justice

information) and except as provided under subsection (a.1),

expungement of records of juvenile delinquency cases and cases

involving summary offenses committed while the individual was

under 18 years of age, wherever kept or retained, shall occur

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

