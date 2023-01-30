Senate Bill 170 Printer's Number 160
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 160
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
170
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, LAUGHLIN, HAYWOOD,
ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, COLLETT, KANE, DILLON, TARTAGLIONE,
COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI AND KEARNEY, JANUARY 30, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and
Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in criminal history record information, further
providing for juvenile records; and, in juvenile matters,
further providing for powers and duties of probation
officers, for informal adjustment, for consent decree, for
adjudication, for disposition of delinquent child and for
powers and duties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 9123(a)(3) of Title 18 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and the subsection
is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 9123. Juvenile records.
(a) Expungement of juvenile records.--Notwithstanding the
provisions of section 9105 (relating to other criminal justice
information) and except as provided under subsection (a.1),
expungement of records of juvenile delinquency cases and cases
involving summary offenses committed while the individual was
under 18 years of age, wherever kept or retained, shall occur
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20