Senate Bill 184 Printer's Number 167

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - the department or the county or municipal health department to

meet the requirements under this act.

Section 4. Notice of proposed general hospital closure or

significant impact closure.

No later than 180 days before engaging in a general hospital

closure or significant impact closure, a hospital authority

shall submit a notice of the closure plan to the Office of

Attorney General and either the department or the county or

municipal health department.

Section 5. Public hearings.

(a) Hearings.--Before engaging in a general hospital closure

or significant impact closure, a hospital authority shall hold a

minimum of two public hearings in the affected community. The

hospital authority shall hold one public hearing no later than

60 days after submitting the notice under section 4. The

hospital authority shall hold a second public hearing no later

than 120 days after submitting the notice under section 4.

(b) Advertisements.--A hospital authority shall provide a

notice of each public hearing under subsection (a) by

advertising each public hearing in a newspaper of general

circulation within the impacted county, including the time and

place of each public hearing and other relevant information. The

hospital authority shall advertise each public hearing no

earlier than 60 days before the date of the public hearing and

no later than 10 days before the date of the public hearing.

(c) Hearing information.--No later than 10 days before the

date of each public hearing under subsection (a), a hospital

authority shall make any relevant information, including

handouts, about each public hearing available via a publicly

accessible Internet website.

20230SB0184PN0167 - 3 -

