Senate Bill 171 Printer's Number 162
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 162
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
171
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, HUGHES, SCHWANK,
COSTA AND DILLON, JANUARY 30, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JANUARY 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 17, 2008 (P.L.1645, No.132),
entitled "An act providing for the regulation of home
improvement contracts and for the registration of certain
contractors; prohibiting certain acts; and providing for
penalties," further providing for procedures for registration
as a contractor.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4(a)(1) of the act of October 17, 2008
(P.L.1645, No.132), known as the Home Improvement Consumer
Protection Act, is amended by adding a subparagraph to read:
Section 4. Procedures for registration as a contractor.
(a) Application.--
(1) A person shall apply to the bureau in writing or
electronically via a secure Internet connection, if permitted
by the bureau, on a form provided by the bureau. The
application shall include the following information:
* * *
(x) Proof of workers' compensation coverage in
