Senate Bill 171 Printer's Number 162

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 162

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

171

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, HUGHES, SCHWANK,

COSTA AND DILLON, JANUARY 30, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JANUARY 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 17, 2008 (P.L.1645, No.132),

entitled "An act providing for the regulation of home

improvement contracts and for the registration of certain

contractors; prohibiting certain acts; and providing for

penalties," further providing for procedures for registration

as a contractor.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4(a)(1) of the act of October 17, 2008

(P.L.1645, No.132), known as the Home Improvement Consumer

Protection Act, is amended by adding a subparagraph to read:

Section 4. Procedures for registration as a contractor.

(a) Application.--

(1) A person shall apply to the bureau in writing or

electronically via a secure Internet connection, if permitted

by the bureau, on a form provided by the bureau. The

application shall include the following information:

* * *

(x) Proof of workers' compensation coverage in

