Senate Bill 283 Printer's Number 170

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 170

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

283

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COMITTA, FONTANA, DILLON, CAPPELLETTI,

BREWSTER, COSTA, KEARNEY, VOGEL AND SAVAL, JANUARY 30, 2023

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JANUARY 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in crop insurance, further providing for

definitions, for crop insurance financial assistance and for

funding.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4703 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:

§ 4703. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Cover crop." A crop for seasonal cover or other

conservation purposes, such as grasses, legumes and forbs, and

primarily used for erosion control, soil health improvement and

water quality improvement. The term includes a cover crop

managed and terminated according to United States Department of

Agriculture guidelines that is not considered a crop for crop

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

