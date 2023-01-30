Senate Bill 283 Printer's Number 170
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 170
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
283
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COMITTA, FONTANA, DILLON, CAPPELLETTI,
BREWSTER, COSTA, KEARNEY, VOGEL AND SAVAL, JANUARY 30, 2023
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JANUARY 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in crop insurance, further providing for
definitions, for crop insurance financial assistance and for
funding.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4703 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:
§ 4703. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Cover crop." A crop for seasonal cover or other
conservation purposes, such as grasses, legumes and forbs, and
primarily used for erosion control, soil health improvement and
water quality improvement. The term includes a cover crop
managed and terminated according to United States Department of
Agriculture guidelines that is not considered a crop for crop
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19