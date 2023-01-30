Senate Bill 173 Printer's Number 163
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"County." A county of any class.
"Department." The Department of Community and Economic
Development of the Commonwealth.
"Municipality." A county, city, borough, incorporated town,
township or home rule, optional plan or optional charter
municipality or municipal authority in this Commonwealth and any
entity formed under Subchapter A of Chapter 23 (relating to
intergovernmental cooperation).
"Participant." An individual utilizing a safe exchange zone.
"Participating entity." A local police department, a county
sheriff or the Pennsylvania State Police.
"Program." The Safe Exchange Zone Program established under
section 6204(a) (relating to Safe Exchange Zone Program).
"Safe exchange zone." A place that meets the requirements
under section 6204(e)(1)(iii).
§ 6203. Legislative purpose.
The purpose of this chapter is to establish safe public
locations for participants to exchange goods purchased online
and for child custody exchanges through the distribution of
grant money t o municipalities.
§ 6204. Safe Exchange Zone Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Safe Exchange Zone Program is
established within the department.
(b) Eligibility.--Municipalities may apply for a one-time
grant under the program to establish safe exchange zones at a
participating entity's office or barracks or in a public area.
(c) Application.--The department shall generate an
