Senate Bill 181 Printer's Number 164

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 164

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

181

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, STEFANO AND KANE, JANUARY 30, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JANUARY 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1672, No.213),

entitled "An act providing for the sale of electric energy

generated from renewable and environmentally beneficial

sources, for the acquisition of electric energy generated

from renewable and environmentally beneficial sources by

electric distribution and supply companies and for the powers

and duties of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission,"

further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Paragraph (13) of the definition of "alternative

energy sources" in section 2 of the act of November 30, 2004

(P.L.1672, No.213), known as the Alternative Energy Portfolio

Standards Act, is amended and the section is amended by adding a

definition to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Alternative energy sources." The term shall include the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

