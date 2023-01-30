Senate Bill 181 Printer's Number 164
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 164
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
181
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, STEFANO AND KANE, JANUARY 30, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JANUARY 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1672, No.213),
entitled "An act providing for the sale of electric energy
generated from renewable and environmentally beneficial
sources, for the acquisition of electric energy generated
from renewable and environmentally beneficial sources by
electric distribution and supply companies and for the powers
and duties of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission,"
further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Paragraph (13) of the definition of "alternative
energy sources" in section 2 of the act of November 30, 2004
(P.L.1672, No.213), known as the Alternative Energy Portfolio
Standards Act, is amended and the section is amended by adding a
definition to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Alternative energy sources." The term shall include the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21