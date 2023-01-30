Senate Bill 185 Printer's Number 168

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - management practices, the application must be consistent with

site characteristics and achieve applicable performance and

water resource requirements, if applicable.

(3) If the department determines that the application is

incomplete or required information or fee payment has not

been provided, the department shall notify the applicant.

(4) If the department determines that the application is

complete and required information and fee payment has been

provided, the department shall refer the application to the

program and a qualified licensed professional to conduct a

technical review of the application.

(5) (i) The department may not refer an application to

a qualified licensed professional, and a qualified

licensed professional may not review an application,

under the program if the qualified licensed professional

has performed services for the applicant within three

years of the application being received by the

department.

(ii) If the qualified licensed professional is

barred from conducting a review of an application under

this paragraph after receipt of the application, the

qualified licensed professional shall immediately return

the application to the department and notify the

department of the applicability of this paragraph.

(6) If an application submitted for the program involves

multiple individual permits or general permit authorizations

for a single project, the department shall refer the entire

application to a single qualified licensed professional for

review.

(c) Technical review by qualified licensed professional.--

