Senate Bill 185 Printer's Number 168
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - management practices, the application must be consistent with
site characteristics and achieve applicable performance and
water resource requirements, if applicable.
(3) If the department determines that the application is
incomplete or required information or fee payment has not
been provided, the department shall notify the applicant.
(4) If the department determines that the application is
complete and required information and fee payment has been
provided, the department shall refer the application to the
program and a qualified licensed professional to conduct a
technical review of the application.
(5) (i) The department may not refer an application to
a qualified licensed professional, and a qualified
licensed professional may not review an application,
under the program if the qualified licensed professional
has performed services for the applicant within three
years of the application being received by the
department.
(ii) If the qualified licensed professional is
barred from conducting a review of an application under
this paragraph after receipt of the application, the
qualified licensed professional shall immediately return
the application to the department and notify the
department of the applicability of this paragraph.
(6) If an application submitted for the program involves
multiple individual permits or general permit authorizations
for a single project, the department shall refer the entire
application to a single qualified licensed professional for
review.
(c) Technical review by qualified licensed professional.--
20230SB0185PN0168 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30