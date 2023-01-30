Submit Release
Senate Bill 186 Printer's Number 169

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 169

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

186

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH,

SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, BROWN, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,

STEFANO, ROBINSON AND SAVAL, JANUARY 30, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, making editorial changes to replace

references to the term "child pornography" with references to

the term "child sexual abuse material."

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 3051(k) and 6312(d) heading and

Subchapter C heading of Chapter 76 of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 3051. Civil causes of action.

* * *

(k) Definitions.--The following words and phrases when used

in this section shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Sex trade." An act, which if proven beyond a reasonable

doubt, could support a conviction for violation or attempted

violation of Chapter 59 (relating to public indecency) or

section 6312 (relating to sexual abuse of children).

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

