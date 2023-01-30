Senate Bill 234 Printer's Number 171
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - declaration of candidacy for retention election with the officer
of the Commonwealth who under law shall have supervision over
elections on or before the first Monday of January of the year
preceding the year in which his term of office expires. If no
declaration is filed, a vacancy shall exist upon the expiration
of the term of office of such justice or judge, to be filled by
election under section 13(a) or by appointment under section
13(d) if applicable. If a justice or judge files a declaration,
his name shall be submitted to the electors without party
designation, on a separate judicial ballot or in a separate
column on voting machines, at the municipal election immediately
preceding the expiration of the term of office of the justice or
judge, to determine only the question whether he shall be
retained in office. If a majority is against retention, a
vacancy shall exist upon the expiration of his term of office,
to be filled by appointment under section 13(b) or under section
13(d) if applicable. If a majority favors retention, the justice
or judge shall serve for the regular term of office provided
herein, unless sooner removed or retired. At the expiration of
each term a justice or judge shall be eligible for retention as
provided herein, subject only to the retirement provisions of
this article.
(c) A justice of the Supreme Court , judge of the Superior
Court or judge of the Commonwealth Court shall be eligible to
serve two terms on each court . A justice of the Supreme Court ,
judge of the Superior Court or judge of the Commonwealth Court
who shall have exceeded the term limitation prescribed under
this section 15(c) shall be permitted to complete their current
term in office.
Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed
