Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities And Emerging Trends 2021-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Major prevalence of neurological disorders and rapidly increasing geriatric population are key factors driving growth of the global blood-brain barrier market

Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Size – USD 1.25 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.8%, Market Trend – Advancements in healthcare infrastructure” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include major prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Hunter’s Syndrome, and brain tumors. Other factors include rising healthcare expenses and increasing investment in pharmaceutical research and development. Blood-brain barrier plays a vital role in protecting the brain from toxic compounds and many blood-borne disorders. It helps to prevent the circulation of compounds from the circulatory systems to Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) or brain through a particular exchange of components controlled by BBB or blood CSF barrier. This function also significantly impedes delivery of drugs to the brain. In case of central nervous system disorders, it is required to deliver drugs across this barrier and provide the appropriate therapeutic effect to the targeted location.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/633

Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market By Application (Alzheimer’s Disease, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Hunter’s Syndrome, Brain Cancer), By Technology (Bispecific Antibody RMT Approach, Trojan Horse Approach, Increasing Permeability, Passive Diffusion, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Surgical centers, Research Institutes, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Ongoing technological developments in magnetic resonance imaging technology that helps to identify blood-brain barrier and introduction of advanced nanotechnology and ultrasound applications is expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.

Top competitors of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market profiled in the report include:

Allon Therapeutics, Inc., Angiochem Inc., Armagen Technologies, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, BiOasis Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Genzyme, CarThera, Cephalon Inc., Nanomerics, and F. Hoffman La-Roche AG.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In January 2021, Nanoform Finland signed an agreement with Herantis Pharma. This agreement will help both companies to improve blood-brain-barrier penetration in nasal drug delivery routes for Parkinson’s therapies using nanoparticle technology.

Parkinson’s disease segment accounted for major revenue share in global market in 2020 and is expected to register a 25.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to major prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease among an expanding global patient pool.

Quick Buy Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/checkout/633

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructure, increasing aging population, major prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing number of hospitals and long-term care facilities in countries across the globe.

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Dietary supplements market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Dietary supplements market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Key questions answered by the report:

What is the expected revenue CAGR for the blood-brain barrier (BBB) market and what will the market be valued at in 2028?

What is the key factor driving the global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market?

Which end-use segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market?

Which technology segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market?

Which region accounted for largest revenue share in the global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market in 2020?

Which are the key players in the global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/633

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/oncolytic-virus-therapies-market-size-to-reach-usd-609-7-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-26-2-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/single-use-disposable-endoscopy-market-size-to-reach-usd-6-29-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-21-1-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Antibody Services Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/antibody-services-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-30-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-11-1-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Autoinjectors Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/autoinjectors-market-size-to-reach-usd-170-16-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-17-7-percent-according-to-emergen-research/

Bariatric Surgery Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/bariatric-surgery-market-size-to-reach-usd-4-81-billion-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-9-0-percent-according-to-emergen-research/