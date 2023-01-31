Iot In Education Market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 25.42 Billion at CAGR 18.0% by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Iot In Education Market Size – USD 6.81 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.0%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Iot In Education Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

IoT in Education Market By Component (Hardware, Service, Solution), By Application (Administration Management, Learning management System, Classroom Management, Surveillance), By End-use (Academic Institutions, Corporate), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Key Highlights in Report

In October 2020, Tech giant Microsoft partnered with AICTE to empower learners and educators in new-age technologies, including AI, IoT, data science, and cloud computing technologies. The collaboration will also provide educators access to online learning paths and instructor-led training material through the Microsoft Learn for Educators platform.

Hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Educational institutions are embracing technology for schools more readily and increasing adoption of interactive whiteboards, smart pens, and tablets to enhance the distribution of learning material.

Classroom management segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. IoT solutions improve class management and learning protocols with the help of smart technologies, which are available in a classroom.

Key Players Included in this report are:

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Google

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung

SAP SE

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Iot In Education Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Iot In Education Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Iot In Education Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

