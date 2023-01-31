Emergen Research Logo

Lab-On-A-Chip Market Size – USD 5.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends

Lab-On-A-Chip Market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 12.85 Billion at CAGR 10.6% by 2028” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Lab-On-A-Chip Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product Type (Software, Reagents & Consumables, Instruments), By Technology (Microarrays, Microfluidics), By Application (Proteomics, Genomics, Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Key Highlights in Report

In June 2020, Sengenics launched multi-antigen COVID-19 biochip test, ImmuSAFE, which is a lab-based biochip test that uses the company’s patented KREX protein folding technology. ImmuSAFE enables the identification of target epitopes, titres, and Ig class/sub-class (IgG, IgA, IgM; IgG1-4) of antibodies produced at various stages of COVID-19 infection; from disease development, initial exposure, and post-recovery to post-vaccination.

Application of microfluidics has made it possible to shift conventional laboratory procedures to lab-on-a-chip. Microfluidics aims to reduce mistakes in cost management and offer good return on investment. Microfluidics has been used extensively in the manufacturing of a wide variety of consumer products.

In proteomics, lab-on-a-chip offers the opportunity to perform protein analysis. Proteomics also show great potential for protein crystallization, which is an important field that reveals 3D structures of a protein. Application of lab-on-a-chip can help researchers simultaneously control all possible parameters in the fastest way, which enables crystallization of a protein.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens Healthcare

Abaxis Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Lab-On-A-Chip Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Lab-On-A-Chip Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Lab-On-A-Chip Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Lab-On-A-Chip Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

