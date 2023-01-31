Catalyst Market Size & Share 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2030: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for petroleum refined products, petrochemicals, and chemical synthesis is a key factor driving catalyst market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide catalyst market was USD 39.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Major factors influencing market revenue growth include rising demand from the automotive industry due to shifting energy demands for alternative fuels, including biodiesel; rising demand for petroleum refined products, petrochemicals, and chemical synthesis; and rising demand for catalysts that enable conversion of bio-derived feedstock into industrially relevant chemicals, thereby supporting the bioeconomy.

The core of every petrochemical plant and refinery is a catalytic process. The need for catalysts is growing due to ongoing technological developments in catalyst production, optimization, and improved operational efficiency. This trend is especially noticeable in the refining sector, where the use of catalytic processes is constantly growing. The demand for catalysts for the synthesis of petrochemicals and polymers will increase along with the demand for polyolefins, polyesters, and polyurethanes. For important petrochemical building blocks like ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and styrene, Clariant offers specialised solutions. These catalysts deliver the outstanding performance required to succeed in this intensely competitive industry. Houdry propane dehydrogenation and Methanol-To-Propylene (MTP) catalysts are at the forefront of on-purpose olefin manufacture.

Research into the catalytic conversion of biomass-derived feedstock into renewable fuels and chemicals has received a lot of funding and interest over the last 10 years. Many newly developed catalytic technologies have either been put into use commercially or are now being tested in fully functional pilot plants. For chemocatalytic processes to produce high-value-added goods like biofuels, common chemicals, and cutting-edge bio-based materials like bioplastics, solid catalysts are essential. There are several different types of solid catalysts that can be used to catalyse the conversion of biomass feedstock into high-value chemicals and fuels, including metal oxides, supported metal catalysts, micro- and mesoporous materials, and sulfonated polymers.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In 2021, the homogeneous catalysts systems section contributed significantly to revenue. Because they can carry out the reaction at milder circumstances, have higher activity and selectivity, are easier to spectroscopically monitor, and have controlled and tunable reaction sites, homogeneous catalysts are preferred to heterogeneous catalysts. Synthesis of simple and complex molecules, including pharmaceuticals, organic compounds, and agrochemicals, uses homogeneous catalysis. In general, homogeneous catalysts are efficient at converting water- and low-FFA single-origin feedstock into biodiesel. A few typical types of homogeneous catalysts are acid, enzymatic, and organometallic ones.

In 2021, the segment selling zeolites had the biggest revenue share. Molecularly sized micropores that are evenly spread make up the aluminosilicate mineral family known as zeolites, commonly referred to as molecular sieves. They are commonly used in petrochemical industries and daily life as highly efficient adsorbents, ion exchangers, and catalysts. In addition to these more traditional processes, zeolites are utilised in an increasing number of sustainable ones. Particularly promising applications for zeolites include fuel cells, thermal energy storage, biomass conversion, CO2 capture and conversion, air pollution remediation, water purification, etc. in the fields of renewable energy and environmental improvement. Many important organic molecular processes can benefit from the remarkable catalytic properties of zeolites.

In 2021, the Europe market represented a large portion of global sales. This is explained by the increased attention being paid to platinum-based catalytic converters and the rising demand for platinum catalysts to support the bioeconomy, both of which are considerably boosting catalyst demand and propelling revenue growth of the market in this area. A recent study found that about 40% of the platinum used in EU catalytic converters is never recovered for recycling and is permanently lost. To reduce imports of this crucial raw material into the EU and diminish its negative environmental effects, scientists say a more circular economy for platinum is required. Platinum is one of the 27 crucial raw materials (CRM) that the European Commission has identified as being essential to the EU economy. Around 69% of the need for platinum is accounted for by catalytic converters, which enhance air quality by reducing emissions from automobile exhaust pipes. This demand is what is causing the market in this area to rise in terms of revenue.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, DuPont, Exxonmobil Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Albemarle Corporation, Cue Energy Resources Ltd, and Apache Corporation.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Catalyst market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Catalyst market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Catalyst market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global catalyst market based on type of raw material, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Heterogeneous Catalysts

Homogeneous Catalysts

Type of Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Metals

Chemical Compounds

Zeolites

Organometallic Materials

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Petroleum Refining

Chemical Synthesis

Polymer Catalysis & Petrochemicals

Environmental

Others

