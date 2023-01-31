Dental Digital X-ray Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in Dental Disorders is Projected to Drive Market Growth in Dental Digital X-ray Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dental Digital X-ray market size is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The digital radiography machine uses X-rays to capture detailed images of the teeth and gums to identify any dental issues such as cavities, tooth decay, and impacted teeth. The common types of dental digital X-rays include Intraoral X-rays, Extraoral X-rays, and Hybrid X-rays. Apart from dental technology applications, dental digital X-rays are also used for forensic and cosmetic purposes. Unlike traditional radiographic imaging methods where the sensors are connected to a film, digital X-ray sensors are connected to a computer. This allows the system to generate more clear and more accurate images. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is driving the market during the forecast period. However, high equipment costs act as a key challenge for the dental digital X-ray industry.

Key Takeaways

1. Geographically, the North American Dental Digital X-ray market accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to the region’s healthcare sector shifting from analogue to digital systems in order to enhance image accuracy and clarity.

2. An increase in the cases of global dental diseases and conditions is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, poor reimbursement policies in the dental sector are a major challenge that can hamper market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dental Digital X-ray Report.

Segment Analysis

1. Based on Type, the Dental Digital X-ray Market is segmented into Intraoral X-rays, Extraoral X-rays, and Hybrid X-rays. The Intraoral X-Ray segment is anticipated to have the largest share of the market in 2020 and is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Intraoral X-rays are the most commonly used owing to their ability to provide detailed images of teeth and thereby, identify potential associated dental and jawbone diseases. Moreover, they can also be used to monitor the status of developing teeth. Extraoral X-rays primarily focus on the skull and jaw. The intraoral X-ray segment is also anticipated to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

2. The Dental Digital X-ray Market based on Modality can be further segmented into Portable X-ray Systems and Stationary X-ray Systems. The Stationary X-ray Systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. This is attributed to the fact that Stationary X-rays have the ability to generate higher image quality than portable radiographs. The portable X-ray segment is also anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 11.6% owing to their increasing use in monitoring patients in nursing homes, intensive care units, homeless shelters, and prisons, as it may not be possible for these patients to visit a dental hospital or clinic for non-emergency purposes.

3. The Dental Digital X-ray Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The North American segment is projected to dominate the Dental Digital X-ray market during the forecast period 2021-2026 with a market share of 37% owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high patient awareness levels regarding the importance of dental health, and a surge in dental cosmetic procedures in North America. Moreover, the presence of key industry players such as Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, Midmark Corporation, and Air Techniques in the region ensures lower costs, higher innovation, and more options for the end-user industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dental Digital X-ray Industry are -

1. DEXIS LLC

2. Carestream Health

3. Sirona Dental Systems

4. LED Digital

5. Dentsply Sirena

