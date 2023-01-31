Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Opportunity on Top Manufacturing Industries in 2023-2030

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2022. It is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR of 10.2%) between 2023 and 2030.

Continuous glucose monitoring devices give insight into the glucose levels of diabetic patients throughout the day. Patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes use Continuous glucose monitoring to monitor their glucose levels and improve their quality of life. The key features of Continuous glucose monitoring devices include the ability to integrate smartphones for diabetes management and cloud-based data storage. This has led to a rapid adoption of Continuous glucose monitoring systems. Continuous glucose monitoring devices display a comprehensive picture of glucose trends and provide customizable alerts to indicate any changes in glucose status.

This market is driven by rising diabetes incidence and the growing number of diabetics in the elderly. The Continuous Glucose Monitor market is further supported by increasing awareness about diabetes prevention, new product launches and supportive government initiatives. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen an increase in demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices. Federal agencies have released guidelines and loosening regulations for home-use glucose meters.

The Continuous glucose monitoring displays a graph of glucose trends and direction arrows. This allows people with diabetes to be alerted when they are near glucose highs or lows. Continuous glucose monitoring devices are expected to see significant growth in Asia Pacific due to collaborations between diabetes educators, endocrinologists and other stakeholders.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring market report covers the Top Players:

Medtronic plc

Abbott

DexCom

Echo

Insulet

Johnson & Johnson

Senseonics

Roche

AgaMatrix

GlySure

OrSense

Ypsomed

Animas

Segmentation of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market:

These are the main product categories included in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market report:

Transmitter and receivers

Sensors

Insulin pump

Application in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market report:

Diagnostics/clinics

Hospitals

Home settings

Segment Percentage By Country And Region, Continuous Glucose Monitoring 2023

Geographically, there are five regions that make up the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring market: North America (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

- North American country-level analyses include the U.S., Canada, and the Rest of North America. Analyze and forecast Continuous Glucose Monitoring for Europe, including markets from the U.K. through France and Germany. Asia Pacific includes India, China and Japan, as well as the Rest of Asia Pacific. Market analysis and forecast for the Middle East & Africa include South Africa, GCC countries, and the Rest Of The Middle East & Africa. The South American market Continuous Glucose Monitoring is divided into Brazil (and the Rest of South America).

The purpose of this Continuous Glucose Monitoring market study :

1) Give insight into market growth factors. Analyze the market for Continuous Glucose Monitoring' based on different factors such as price analysis, supply chains analysis, and five intercom analysis.

2) This report Provides forecasts and detailed analysis of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market.

3) This report Provides a country-level analysis of the market for the current size of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market as well as future growth.

4) This report provides country-level market analyses of the segment by product type, application, and sub-segments.

5) This report Establishes historical revenues and future revenue for market segments or sub-segments that relate to four major geographic areas and their respective countries: North America (Europe), Asia (Asia), and North America.

6) This report Monitor and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures or strategic alliances.

