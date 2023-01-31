Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 24.73 Billion at CAGR 43.6% by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Size – USD 1.34 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 43.6%, Market trends

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market By Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Manufacturing, Restaurants. Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Key Highlights in Report

In November 2020, Walmart will launch an autonomous test with Cruise in Arizona. The company will launch the service in Scottsdale next year in partnership with Cruise, which is majorly owned by General Motors. The customers will be able to place their orders at a local Walmart store and have them delivered.

The autonomous ground vehicles have the potential for fewer regulations and wider travel ranges. Large ground delivery vehicles are capable of delivering refrigerated products, such as groceries or maintenance items, furniture, tools used in construction industries.

Autonomous vehicles are being tested for the healthcare segment around the globe. It is used as a tool that is complementary to the existing transportation system providing advantages over other approaches in specific circumstances. These autonomous vehicles can deliver medicines and supplies to patient’s in-home or hospital-based settings. Blood samples are also delivered to a lab by drones.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Starship

Amazon

FedEx

Postmates Serve

Nuro

Alphabet Wing

UPS Flight Forward

Aurora

Matternet

Zipline

