Stonebranch Named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAPs)

Stonebranch was recognized by Gartner for the third time in a row for its Universal Automation Center (UAC)

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced today that it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP).*



“Our recognition by Gartner in all three years of the SOAP Market Guide is truly an honor,” said Guiseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. “I’m proud to say that our end-users and partners have worked side by side with Stonebranch to drive true innovation. They haven’t just adopted the cloud. They have fine-tuned their operations with a fully orchestrated mix of on-premises and cloud environments. Not only are they automating in real-time, but they’ve developed new methods to automate IT Ops, DataOps, DevOps, CloudOps, and business processes.”

The SOAP category, which was born in 2020 as an evolution from traditional on-premises workload automation, represents the market’s shift toward hybrid IT environments. According to the Gartner report, “Existing workload automation strategies are unable to cope with the expansion in complexity of workload types, volumes, and locations driven by evolving business demands.” Gartner predicts that “By year-end 2025, 80% of organizations currently delivering workload automation will be using SOAPs to orchestrate workloads across IT and business domains.”

The Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) is a modern, real-time IT automation and orchestration platform. By centrally automating tasks, managing workflows, and orchestrating IT processes across different platforms and business applications, UAC helps organizations achieve better business outcomes. Cloud migrations, self-service infrastructure provisioning, jobs-as-code for DevOps, data pipeline management, and more, are all possible with UAC's future-proof approach.

Read the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms report, courtesy of Stonebranch.

* “Gartner, Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms,” Chris Saunderson, Daniel Betts, Hassan Ennaciri, January 23, 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/599e1866-a1b3-4bdf-9b72-7ae4817988d6

Contact Scott Davis Vice President of Global Marketing, Stonebranch scott.davis@stonebranch.com