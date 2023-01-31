Leslie Rochelle Coaching & Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT COLOMBAN, QUEBEC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic has irreversibly shifted the way we work and do business. Subsequently, today’s leaders are required to be flexible and adaptive in a hybrid workplace and to create inclusive and more equable places to how workers now function, because an organization’s success depends on their leader. In these times of change and ambiguity, what is required of leaders is becoming more multifaceted and challenging. Now more than ever how a leader impacts employee morale is integral not just to their well-being, but to the overall performance of the company to create a more inclusive workplace. That’s why every successful leader needs a mentor. Strong leaders need mentors to guide and challenge them effectively to shift their mindset to new ways of thinking. Only with the right support can leaders adapt to adversities, maximize impact, and thrive at work and in life.

Leslie Rochelle is an Intuitive Leadership Accelerator, Founder of Leslie Rochelle Coaching & Consulting and The Resourceful Leader, and an International Best-Selling Author of Silent Grief Healing and Hope.

“Through my coaching and mentoring, I assist leaders to uncover and unlock new levels of their potential and consistently be their best selves by helping them dig deep and get to know themselves with more confidence in who they are authentically. In order to reflect their own personal values, I help leaders build greater self -awareness and accept their strengths and shortcomings. Both my mentoring and coaching primarily focuses on developing and improving self-awareness that leads to personal growth and unlocking our true potential. My passion is to encourage everyone to actualize their innate abilities to overcome obstacles and create a life of success and fulfillment.”

Leslie’s belief is that Leadership is neither a title nor a position it’s a way of being. Showing up as our best selves, with a willingness to listen, employ empathy and emotional intelligence is valuable. When leaders take this approach, their team feel more valued, seen and heard thus driving motivation, their perspective shifts, they become inspired, which in turn builds morale creating a more engaged work environment, and elevating productivity as a result.

She says old school, traditional leaders focus on power, ego, they are all about micro-managing, don’t encourage innovation and take credit rather than giving it. The results are dysfunctional and frequently stressed- out workers that preventing them from growing and thriving.

Prior to becoming a coach and mentor, Leslie spent over a decade working in a multi-billion-dollar company where she was promoted to a leadership position becoming the first visible female leader at her site location. At first, working within this male dominated organization, Leslie felt particularly awkward, full of self-doubt, and not quite up to par. After much contemplating, she became profoundly self-aware that she was actually struggling internally. Once she recognized and resolved those inner demons she began to thrive in all areas of her life. Today she is working with individuals to help them find their authentic voice. As Leslie discovered through her own experiences, leaders need to be better equipped and with the right support to truly excel and thrive.

Leslie carefully integrates executive coaching, consulting, and mentoring strategies through practical solutions. As such, her clients progress into more grounded, emotionally intelligent individuals with improved work habits and effective leadership skills elevating their chance of success personally and professionally.

Leslie says that leadership starts from the inside out. By cultivating a good relationship with oneself, knowing, and understanding who we genuinely are, we can lead our lives in a way that brings out the best in ourselves and others.

Leslie’s work is part coaching, part consulting, and part mentoring.

She explains, “Coaching is focused on helping the individual come up with solutions themselves because I am posing the right questions while guiding them along their journey. On the other hand, through mentoring I offer the recommendations based from experiences, training, and education. With my consulting work, I offer innovative, practical solutions. Combining these together this is absolutely the most beneficial way to maximize your full potential and acquire the most optimal solutions and sustainable results possible.”

"My mission is to empower leaders to tap into their potential and guide them on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth. By integrating principles of spirituality into my mentorship program, I aim to foster a deeper understanding of oneself, one's purpose, and one's connection to the greater good. Through this process, I believe that leaders can develop a sense of inner strength and wisdom that will not only enhance their effectiveness in their roles, but also enrich their lives and the lives of those around them."

Leslie is passionate and excited for the future as she continues to extract great satisfaction from expediting her client’s growth beyond estimated levels. She creates a road map for leaders to accomplish their goals while remaining open to individual needs and expectations as this is the very essence and core of her mission.

“Don’t be afraid to delve deep and rediscover who you are. By learning new leadership strategies, you are taking new steps to enhance your communication skills, increase your emotional intelligence, and find success in all areas of your life. I am here to offer you the most optimal tools and techniques to help you on your journey of transformation.”



Don’t miss Leslie’s two-part radio interview as she discusses her coaching and mentoring work, the value of great leadership, her book, and shares her practical expertise and insight. You will be inspired, empowered, and ready to fully invest in you!

Close Up Radio will feature Leslie Rochelle in an interview with Jim Masters on February 2nd at 1 p.m. EST and on February 8th at 1 p.m. EST with Doug Llewelyn.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

