Moroccan Delegation to 17th OIC Parliamentary Union Conference Calls against Attack on Kingdom's Territorial Integrity

MOROCCO, January 31 - The Moroccan parliamentary delegation participating in the 17th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Algiers from 26 to 30 January, denounced the incident that occurred during the opening session, "which constitutes an attack on the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco and an interference in the internal affairs of a Muslim country member of the Union, committed by a representative of a parliamentary organization that does not belong to the Union."

In a letter of protest addressed to the Secretary General of the Union, the Moroccan delegation stressed that the reception of Gloria Florez, President of the Andean Parliament, and her invitation by the host country to attend the inaugural session "did not in any way entitle her to address issues that do not fall within the competence of the Organization or to raise controversial issues that could jeopardize the spirit of consensus that characterizes our common Islamic action".

The Moroccan delegation affirmed that such excesses "constitute a flagrant violation of the objectives of our Union and of the principles on which it was founded", stressing that "these practices cannot be tolerated or passed over in silence" and expressing its "absolute and categorical rejection of the events and the content of the speech of the representative of the Andean Parliament".

The Moroccan parliamentary delegation called on the General Secretariat to withdraw the content of this speech from the reports of the OIC Parliamentary Union and asked to "ensure that this incident does not happen again".

MAP: 31 January 2023