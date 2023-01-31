MOROCCO, January 31 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held talks in Rabat on Monday with the President of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Chilean Senate, Jaime Quintana, focusing on relations between the two countries.

"These useful and important exchanges are part of the stable relations, solid and based on mutual respect, established between the two countries," said Quintana in a statement to the press after his talks with Bourita.

On this occasion, he welcomed Morocco's interest in South America, as well as the interest of the African continent in general, for its strong potential in economic, political and cultural exchanges in a context of increasing globalization.

Quintana also referred to his meeting with Bourita in 2019 as part of the minister's visit to Chile, adding that it contributed to strengthening relations between the two countries.

The Chilean official, on the other hand, has reviewed the work underway to develop the new Constitution of his country, stressing that the Moroccan Constitution of 2011, adopted at the initiative of HM King Mohammed VI, "is one of the experiences and texts that must be taken into account".

As part of his working visit to the Kingdom, the President of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Chilean Senate will hold several meetings with a number of Moroccan officials.

MAP: 30 January 2023