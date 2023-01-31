Submit Release
Ann Spoyer unveils latest See Now Buy Now Collection during New York Fashion Week NYFW at Runway7 Times Square NYC

ANN SPOYER LLC

See Now, Buy Now Evening wear Collection will be unveiled on FEBRUARY 11th , 2023 at 1:00 PM

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer ANN SPOYER - New York Fashion Week - NYFW
Evening wear Collection 2023 SEE NOW - BUY NOW
Date: FEBRUARY 11th , 2023
Time: 1:00 PM
Venue: Runway7 Sony Hall 235 W 46th St, New York, NY

Tickets for the show are available online.
Ann Spoyer will show a small collection during new York fashion week. This is a SEE NOW – BUY NOW event.
This limited collection will be available for sale on website www.annspoyer,com

The Ann Spoyer brand is synonymous with exotic elegance. The designer's passion for travel is implemented in her design process, and is reflected in her choices of fabrics / cut and shows in her exquisite creations.
Her style is described as "preppy-bohemian luxe”.

Ann Spoyer's understanding of fashion history, design and tailoring is often seen in her work. She creates feminine looks for the style conscious woman who might be aware of the trends but does not rely on them.

Ann was born into the world of fashion. Her mother was a pioneer in the fashion world in Mumbai and a Women’s Rights Activist. Ann started sewing and pattern making at an early age

Ann holds a degree in fashion design from Ryerson University, Toronto. Since 1993, Ann has honed her skills working at some of New York's biggest fashion labels. The Ann Spoyer Label brand was launched in NYC in 2007. Ann lives and works in New York.

Facebook: @annspoyernyc
Instagram: @annspoyer

ANN SPOYER
ANN SPOYER LLC
ann@annspoyer.com
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


