College of Influence Collaborates with LTK to Fast-Track the Success of Digital Entrepreneurs - Sign Up Now

New Four-Course Bundle Provides Proven Blueprint to Grow Social Media Income, Influence

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Influence by G&B Digital Management introduces a new collaboration with LTK , the pioneer of creator guided shopping, to launch the first-ever “Creator Commerce Mastery with LTK” bundle - registration now open! The four-course program offers digital entrepreneurs a golden opportunity to take their influence and income-earning potential to the next level with the proven expertise of the two global industry leaders. In addition to teaching the basics of becoming a creator, identifying a niche, and creating content that engages followers, the bundle is designed to empower creators to jumpstart their careers and start earning money.



“Creator education and support is core to our mission to provide everyone with the information and tools they need to be successful as a creator,” shares College of Influence Creator and G&B Founder Kyle Hjelmeseth. “We are thrilled to partner with LTK - the largest global Creator platform - to power an easier, faster road to success.”

Four game-changing courses will help thousands of influencers to level up their careers as content creators and make their first dollar (on the road to the first million). Discover how to build a creator brand from scratch, leverage LTK to achieve meaningful community growth, develop engaging shoppable content that attracts the right audience, turn followers into trusted online friends, avoid content creation burnout, and more. Courses include: “Creator Commerce 101: Fast Track to LTK,” “Micro-Influencing 101,” “From “Hey Guys!” to Finding Your Ideal Follower,” and “Building Connection Through Content.”

The all-new bundle gives participants access to:

Four amazing and insightful courses designed to take creators from beginner to pro, including three best-selling College of Influence courses, plus an all-new course from LTK specially crafted to master making their content shoppable.

About the College of Influence®:

Founded by industry leaders Kyle Hjelmeseth (founder of the nation’s leading digital talent agency, G&B Digital Management), Bobby Bilina (G&B Director of Talent), and Amber Day (creative mentor/artist for top global brands), College of Influence® is a team of influencers, agents, lawyers, accountants, and artists, brought together to provide the best resources for transforming passion into profits. The powerful online platform gives bloggers, influencers, and creatives insider access to the same information and ideas utilized by top talent managers and art directors. Courses cover everything an aspiring or experienced influencer needs to know, from growing an authentic following to getting major brand deals. Learn more and browse courses at collegeofinfluence.com . Follow on Instagram @collegeofinfluence , on the College of Influence Facebook page, and on TikTok @collegeofinfluence for industry tips, ideas, and more.

About G&B Digital Management:

Diverse since day one, G&B Digital Management was founded in 2015 by Kyle Hjelmeseth - a mixed-race person of color - with a distinctive mission to bring a human touch to influence through deep engagement, passionate storytelling, and enviable results. Centered on people-first, inclusive values, G&B helps influencers from every industry harness a unique opportunity to directly influence the hearts and minds of thousands, helping to build a more equitable society, country, and world. The company is known for its unparalleled professionalism, and top-tier results, along with a relentless commitment to diversity (visit their Normalize Equality initiative) and influencer development (visit their College of Influence ). Learn more at gb-dm.com . Follow @gnbinfluence on Instagram for influencer spotlights, career tips, and brand updates.

