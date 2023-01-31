January 30, 2023

Arrests Made in Multiple Offenses in the Second and Third Districts

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second and Third Districts announce arrests have been made in reference to multiple offenses that occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the Second and Third Districts. The offenses are listed below:

At approximately 9:45 pm, two suspects approached the victim in the 2400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, on the Taft Bridge. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and checked the victim for property. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 23-015-859 Attempted Armed Robbery Second District

At approximately 9:50 pm, two suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of T Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and then one of the suspects assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN 23-015-867-Armed Robbery (Gun) Second District

At approximately 9:54 pm, three suspects approached the victim in the 1600 block of Q Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun. The victim was able to flee and then the suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported. CCN: 23-015-837 Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Third District

At approximately 10:14 pm, three suspects approached the victim in the 1700 block of Q Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and then one suspect brandished a handgun. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 23-015-873-Armed Robbery (Gun) Second District

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, two 16-year-old juvenile males, and a 15-year-old juvenile male all of Northwest DC, were arrested and charged with the above offenses. The 15-year-old juvenile male of was additionally charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.