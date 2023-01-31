Technical Textiles Market: An In-depth Analysis from 2018-2027, Highlighting Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Risk Factors in the Competitive Landscape | Douglas Insights

Isle Of Man, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical textiles are performance-based textiles that have higher qualities than conventional textiles in one or more ways. They are created using both synthetic and natural fibres.

Synthetic fibres are typically created using a variety of natural fibres and applying a combination of chemical processes to them. These processes allow the fibres to gain new properties that can enhance the performance of any textiles developed with them.

These new properties allow technical textiles to have higher strength, durability, breathability, stretch/ flexibility, versatility, hygiene, safety, or water resistance. As such, they can be used in various applications other than apparel use.

For example, high-quality stronger textiles are widely used for automotive applications, whereas others with functionalities like greater hygiene or safety have plenty of medical applications.

These days, increasing awareness about the properties, applications, and functionality of technical textiles is increasing demand and consumption globally. This awareness and subsequent demand are key driving factors for the global technical textiles market.

Similarly, the rising adaptability of utility and functionality is encouraging conventional manufacturing to improve innovation and upgrade natural fibres through technical textile development.

This shift in the industry is caused by higher demand for textile products that provide greater strength and flexibility and provides greater functionalities like durability, personal safety, or lower weight.

Together, increased awareness and adaptability are the two main factors driving the growth of the global technical textiles market in the coming years.

They are supplemented by rapid technological advancement in the textile industry , which is helping drive growth in nearly every product segment, especially technical textiles. Spinning, weaving and knitting are key areas where new technologies are helping improve the production of technical textiles.

New technologies like thermo-forming, melt spinning, and three-dimensional weaving and knitting wet spinning, are making it possible to produce enhanced fibres with high-performance properties for the production of technical textiles.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global Technical Textiles Market with detailed charts and figures: https://douglasinsights.com/technical-textiles-market

It is in developing and producing such cutting-edge fibres and technical textiles that key market players find the best growth opportunities in the coming years.

Of course, this production and the growth of the global technical textiles market are not without their restraints and challenges.

The biggest restraint to this market in the coming years is the high cost of finished products that impact pricing. Researching and development of enhanced fibres are costly but not nearly as expensive as manufacturing technical textiles.

Manufacturing involves complex procedures, limited margins of error, and advanced infrastructure, all of which are expensive for market players. There is also the high cost of procuring the raw materials for manufacturing fibres and technical textiles.

Ultimately, these things culminate in a finished product that has a high production cost, which leaves manufacturers with limited opportunities for profit margins. Conversely, the higher price of finished products impacts the pricing structure of intermediate industries, which makes the finished technical textile products available to consumers.

However, upcoming and new technologies like the previously mentioned ones are helping reduce the cost of production. Thus, making it easier for market players to manufacture technical textiles and make them commercially viable.

These cost-cutting new technologies are expected to overcome restraints and support the growth of the global technical textiles market in the coming years.

Region-wise, production and growth opportunities of fibres and technical textiles are also centred around countries with technological capabilities. This includes countries like the U.S., Canada, Japan, and a few countries in Europe.

However, rapidly developing nations in the Asia-Pacific region, like China and India, are also expected to show growth in the coming years. Key factors like growing economies, rising populations, increasing demands for hygiene products, etc., are all driving growth for this market in the Asia Pacific region.

The key challenge in terms of regions is the varying environmental mandates. Key market players are restricted from using manufacturing materials according to regional regulations. This poses challenges for the global technical textiles market.

Many governments are restricting chemical use across industries, consumers demand the use of bio-degradable materials, and the intermediate industry wants to ensure that pricing is not increased to a point where they start to lose market share.

You can get an in-depth report on the global technical textiles market from Douglas Insights. This report covers various product types and end-user segments.

Covered industries include the ones that rely on textiles for safety, filtration, support, etc. The report highlights all key aspects of the market by segmenting it based on the form of material, material type, region, application, and industrial end-use category.

The report offers a comprehensive, up-to-date overview of the global technical textiles market and analyses market trends globally for the coming years. You will also find crucial information like historic market revenue, CAGR projections, market share analysis, key driving factors, restraints, demand, COVID-19 impact, and a lot more.

The detailed report also highlights the fastest growing applications and technologies, an assessment of the vendors' landscape, and a detailed profile of key market players like DuPont, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Kimberly-Clarke, Berry Global Group, and Freudenberg & Co.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global Technical Textiles Market with detailed charts and figures: https://douglasinsights.com/technical-textiles-market

The incredible insights you get from Douglas Insights' global technical textiles market report are a game-changer for marketers, businesses, investors, and professionals in the industry. It can help you make key decisions about the market that help your business or investments.

Most importantly, the exhaustively detailed report, its projections, and its insights can give you an edge over competitors.

You can buy this highly informed report for just $5500 from the Douglas Insights official website, the price set for a single user for one year of access. If you are interested in a multi-user license, that is also available for just $6600 for up to 15 users within a company. Enterprise-level or multinational companies can also get a global user license for $9504, accessible to all company users at all geo-locations.

The best part is that you can request a sample or customisation, inquire before buying, and get access to the report within one business day.

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world: https://douglasinsights.com/projects

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation Covered into Global Technical Textiles Market-

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.3 Synthetic Polymers

6.3.1 Nylon

6.3.2 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.3.3 Low-Density Polyethylene

6.3.4 Polypropylene

6.3.5 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.4 Natural Fibers

6.4.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.5 Mineral Fibers

6.5.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.6 Metal Fibers

6.6.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.7 Regenerated Fibers

6.7.1 Rayon

6.7.2 Acetate

6.7.3 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.8 Other Technical Textile Fibers

6.8.1 Glass Fibers

6.8.2 Basalt Fibers

6.8.3 Carbon Fibers

6.8.4 Ceramic Fibers

6.8.5 Market Size Estimation and Forecast



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Form of Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Woven Technical Textiles

7.2.1 Types

7.2.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

7.3 Nonwoven Technical Textiles

7.3.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

7.4 Knitted Technical Textiles

7.4.1 Types of Knitted Fabric

7.4.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

7.5 Other Forms of Technical Textile Materials

7.5.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Manufacturing Process

8.1 Overview

8.2 Thermo-forming

8.3 3D Knitting

8.4 3D Weaving



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Industrial End-Use Category

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.3 Mobiltech (Automotive Textiles)

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.3.3 Mobiltech End Uses

9.4 Indutech (Industrial Textiles)

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.4.3 Indutech End Uses

9.5 Sportech (Sports Textiles)

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.5.3 Sportech End Uses

9.6 Buildtech (Construction Textiles)

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.6.3 Buildtech End Uses

9.7 Hometech (Home Textiles)

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.7.3 Hometech End Uses

9.8 Clothtech (Clothing Textiles)

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.8.3 Clothtech End Uses

9.9 Meditech (Medical Textiles)

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.9.3 Meditech End Uses

9.10 Agrotech (Agro Textiles)

9.10.1 Overview

9.10.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.10.3 Agrotech End Uses

9.11 Protech (Protective Textiles)

9.11.1 Overview

9.11.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.11.3 Protech End Uses

9.12 Packtech (Packaging Textiles)

9.12.1 Overview

9.12.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.12.3 Packtech End Uses

9.13 Geotech (Geotextiles)

9.13.1 Overview

9.13.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.13.3 Geotech End Uses

9.14 Oekotech (Environmental Textiles)

9.14.1 Overview

9.14.2 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.14.3 Oekotech End Uses



Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 Overview of the Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles

10.2.2 Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles by Industrial End-Use Category

10.2.3 Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles by Type of Material

10.2.4 Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles by Form of Material

10.2.5 Asia-Pacific Market for Technical Textiles by Country

10.3 North America

10.3.1 Overview of the North American Market for Technical Textiles

10.3.2 North American Market for Technical Textiles by Industrial End-Use Category

10.3.3 North American Market for Technical Textiles by Type of Material

10.3.4 North American Market for Technical Textiles by Form of Material

10.3.5 North American Market for Technical Textiles by Country

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Overview of the European Market for Technical Textiles

10.4.2 European Market for Technical Textiles by Industrial End-Use Category

10.4.3 European Market for Technical Textiles by Type of Material

10.4.4 European Market for Technical Textiles by Form of Material

10.4.5 European Market for Technical Textiles by Country

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Overview of the ROW Market for Technical Textiles

10.5.2 ROW Market for Technical Textiles by Industrial End-Use Category

10.5.3 ROW Market for Technical Textiles by Type of Material

10.5.4 ROW Market for Technical Textiles by Form of Material

10.5.5 ROW Market for Technical Textiles by Sub-Region

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Technical Textiles industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Technical Textiles market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Technical Textiles market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Technical Textiles market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Technical Textiles and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Technical Textiles across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/technical-textiles-market

Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.





Office- Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd, Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com Telephone - +44 7624 248772 Web- douglasinsights.com/