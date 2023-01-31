Submit Release
Casablanca to Host International Livestock Fair on June 21-24

MOROCCO, January 31 - The International Livestock Fair (SIDE), a flagship event for all professionals in the sector, will take place on June 21-24, 2023 in Casablanca.

Organized by the Butterfly Expo Company, SIDE is the international exhibition dedicated specifically to the animal husbandry and to companies working in this sector, the organizers said in a statement, noting that this event, the most important in the sector, brings together players in animal husbandry, production and storage of fodder, agricultural engineering, animal health, bio-energy, technologies, animal transport vehicles, livestock equipment and public bodies.

The visitors of this reference event for national and international professionals are mostly breeders, farmers, representatives of agricultural companies, distributors, veterinarians, scientific experts, researchers, investors and public agencies.

According to the organizers, the fair is part of a context of technological transition where livestock is emerging as a sector of added value and food security, as livestock systems make a major contribution to national economies worldwide.

The event has a rich and original program combining exhibitions, animations, practical training, live, demo areas, round tables, conferences, among others.

 MAP: 30 January 2023

