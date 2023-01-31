Europe Dog Dewormers Market is Anticipated to Produce US$ 1,178.20 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Norway's dog dewormers market is expected to develop at a swift rate throughout the forecast period. The United Kingdom is poised to be a major leader in the European market for years to come, with an estimated 14% share projected throughout this period.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe dog dewormers market was estimated to be worth US$ 427.49 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the Europe dog dewormers market to be worth US$ 1,178.20 million.



Expanding Market Due to Increased Dog Healthcare Expenditures

A few of the key factors influencing the market expansion include rising healthcare costs for dogs and the increasing use of e-commerce platforms to purchase pet goods. The rising occurrences of worm infections, improvements in dewormers, and the rising frequency of animal diseases are all contributing to the Europe dog dewormers market growth. These trends, along with some additional elements including concern for animal health and active government backing, are anticipated to positively fuel the market growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16594

Dog Dewormers Have Some Side Effects that May Constrain the Potential Market

The main things that can inhibit the Europe dog dewormers market growth are the negative effects of dog dewormers and the strict government requirements for the approval procedure of dog dewormers.

In Europe, the Dog Dewormer Market had a Growth Spurt.

The pandemic's spread paralyzed the area, impacting practically every region of Europe's research and development, medical supplies, and veterinary services. European nations like Germany, the United Kingdom, and Russia among others announced a total lockdown to stop the spread after the WHO declared the disease to be pandemic due to its broad nature. The animal healthcare sector has suffered as a result, much like numerous other industries.

Decreased veterinary clinic admission rates and supply chain disruptions for dewormer medicines are just a couple of the market effects of the pandemic. The market for dog dewormers in Europe recovered growth in late 2020 thanks to e-commerce channels, and the restart of veterinary services.

Key Takeaways

The distribution channel category for the veterinary clinics may account for a sizeable revenue share of 39% in the Europe dog dewormers market during the anticipated term.

E-commerce is expected to experience a significant growth rate of 11.08% over the forecasted period in the distribution channel category.

With a share of almost 14% during the projected period, the United Kingdom is expected to dominate.

Due to the existence of significant market participants, Germany had a remarkable revenue share over the forecast period at over 15.0%.

Norway's market is expected to develop at a quick rate throughout the forecast period.



For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16594

Competitive Landscape

Fairly fierce competition exists in the Europe dog dewormers market. The prominent market players include Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva, Sava Healthcare, Beaphar, and Bob Martin, among others.

To acquire a competitive advantage over one another, these players engage in acquisitions, the introduction of new products, partnerships, and collaborations.

Recent Development

Approval



Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH declared in January 2021 that NexGard medicines, which are used as antiparasitics in dogs and cats, have received marketing authorization approval in Europe. European Medicines Agency (EMA) and European Commission approved the request.

Acquisition to boost their pipeline-building efforts



In 2021, Dechra Pharmaceuticals boosted its pipeline activities by acquiring Mirataz, Osumia, and 15% of Medical Ethics.

Launch to treat stomach and lungworms, and other worms



In April 2019, Taurador, a dewormer for a topical treatment to treat lungworms, gastrointestinal roundworms, warbles, and other worms in cattle, was introduced by Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16594

Key Segments

By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Clinics

Retail/Pet Stores

E-commerce



By Country:

Germany

Italy

Spain

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Czech

Hungary

Poland

Ireland

The United Kingdom

France

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Rest of Europe

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Europe Dog Dewormers Marke

1.1. Europe Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Browse full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/europe-dog-dewormers-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on Consumer Product

Large Breed Dog Food Market Outlook: Pet parenting is booming around the world, as a mounting number of millennials are showing an inclination towards considering adopting pets as important as having children

Cat & Dog Food Toppers Market Size: The global cat & dog food toppers market is estimated at US$ 8,086.0 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 18,611.7 Million by 2032

Dog Collars, Leashes & Harnesses Market Share: The global dog collars, leashes & harnesses market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,432.5 Million in 2022

Dog Gates, Doors & Pens Market Sales: Future Market Insights (FMI) in its latest study has projected the global Dog Gates, Doors, & Pens Market to reach US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021

Dog Food Toppers Market Growth: The dog food toppers market is estimated to reach US$ 5,157.1 Million in 2022 and it is projected to reach US$ 11,910.9 Million by 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com