Boyden United States Welcomes Higher Education Specialist Michael Nichols as Partner

Atlanta, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to welcome Dr. Michael Nichols to its partnership in the United States. Effective immediately, Michael is based in Atlanta and joins Boyden's global Social Impact practice, serving clients in education, not-for-profit, public sector and social enterprise.

Commenting on his appointment Michael Nichols Partner, Boyden United States, said, “From the moment I first talked to partners at Boyden, I could see they are doing exceptional work in higher education in markets around the world. There are teams of very high caliber people making a real impact in the sector through their expertise and collaborative teamwork, and I look forward to leveraging best practices and new ideas from global colleagues to grow a strong higher education practice in the US. I was immediately attracted to their style of engagement in the market, where partners and clients flourish and move forward together. It is quite distinctive in our industry, and I am delighted to join this global partnership”.

Nichols will work with higher education clients in the United States and expand services to public, private and faith-based institutions, who “continue to need strong, strategic leaders with the business acumen to lead the business enterprise of the institution,” adds Nichols. “Today, it’s more important than ever that institutions have the right people, processes and structures in place. Applying proven principles from other markets reinforces our work and enables institutions to grow, making education accessible to more and more people. This is what drives leaders who love learning, the value of it and its importance to society”.

A recognized authority on strategic leadership, organizational development and executive search, Nichols brings a 30-year track record advising leaders, teams and organizations on organizational growth and human capital. He has led a leadership consulting firm and held leadership roles in higher education and in consulting. He was previously an executive search consultant at one of the nation’s top executive search firms; and Chairman and CEO of a consulting firm providing marketing, organizational development and strategic planning advice to companies, colleges, universities and non-profit organizations. He has held Chief Officer roles at Southern Wesleyan University, Trinity Baptist College and Bryan College.

Having served in a number of board and association roles throughout his career, Nichols is currently Board Chair for The GreenTree Foundation. He will also draw upon his previous leadership experience in property management to support clients and colleagues specializing in real estate.

Nichols holds a Doctor of Education (Ed. D.) in organizational development from Liberty University; a MABS in international business from Tennessee Temple University; and a bachelor’s degree in education from Crown College.

