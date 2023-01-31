Advances in Remote Workplace Services Market: Understanding the Market and Its Potential

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing employee engagement and initiatives is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Remote Workplace Services Market Size – USD 19.15 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.3%, Market Trends – Increased productivity at lower operational costs in remote services” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The remote workplace services market size reached USD 19.15 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research

Growing employee engagement and initiatives is a major factor influencing the market's expansion. Remote workers lessen the requirement for real estate, implying that enterprises will pay significantly less for office space acquisition or renting. Additionally, a remote employee spends less on overhead expenses related to running an office. The majority of a company's employees work from home, so there is no need to hire a larger space, which saves money on rent and utilities. The digitalization of the workplace involves using technology to its fullest potential. Thanks to digitization, businesses may create proactive systems that scan data streams for potential faults and set up workflows that automate corrective actions before problems occur.

Key Remote Workplace Services Market participants include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Google LLC, Capgemini SE, Wipro Limited , Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies, Accenture, Atos, The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and Cognizant

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

The solutions segment is expected to register significantly rapid revenue growth. Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), unified collaboration, and enterprise mobility management are parts of solutions. UEM can be compared to the modern development of conventional mobile device management in a number of ways. In light of the sharp increase in remote connectivity via mobile devices, the shift to work from home, and adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), unified endpoint management has emerged as the go-to choice for modern IT departments wanting to safeguard these environments.

The large enterprises segment is expected to register substantial revenue growth over the forecast period. Most large businesses have embraced remote working in order to give their employees better working conditions. The demand for remote workplace services is rising as big businesses use new technologies such as big data, social media, and mobile devices more frequently.

The telecommunication segment is expected to register moderate revenue growth over the forecast period. The contribution of telecommunications goes beyond merely fostering improved employee collaboration. Telephony and video conferencing are also included. These solutions can be used to reach new customers with fewer resources and staff members. Telecommunications can also help staff members enhance client interactions.

The Remote Workplace Services Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the Remote Workplace Services Market market on the basis of component, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Services

Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI

Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

