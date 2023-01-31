Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market: An In-depth Analysis from 2018-2027, Highlighting Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Risk Factors in the Competitive Landscape | Douglas Insights

This report will help in providing comprehensive company profiles with their competitors, pipeline products, product portfolios, and market share; this will help state an in-depth analysis of the head and neck therapeutics market. These companies include Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi S.A., and Eli Lilly and Co.

/EIN News/ -- Isle Of Man, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Head and neck cancers are some of the most common types diagnosed in people over 50 years. Cancer begins around the mouth, sinus, nose, throat, and salivary glands. It gradually spreads in the head and neck. The tongue, gums, and roof of the mouth are severely affected by neck cancer. The throat and voice box are also affected. The symptoms include red sores in the mouth, swelling, problems with the denture, a lump in the throat, and bleeding and swelling in the throat.

The primary cause of head and neck cancer is the use of alcohol and tobacco. The toxins present in alcohol and tobacco increase the risk of developing cancer. There are many different types of drugs, treatments, and therapies used in combination to treat cancer. The most common therapies include chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy—these therapeutics work to kill and remove cancer cells from the body. The treatment depends upon the patient's type, severity, size, growth rate, and condition.

The advancement of the healthcare industry works as a driving force for the head and neck cancer therapeutics market. Furthermore, the demand for head and neck cancer therapeutics is advancing every day due to an increase in the number of cases.

Healthcare industries need combination therapy to treat head and neck cancers; this promotes the advancement and development of head and neck cancer therapeutics. Besides that, the growing research and development activities fuel the demand for advanced and innovative head and cancer therapeutics. Pipeline drugs, including Atezolizumab, Ipilimumab, Erlotinib, Durvalumab, Bevacizumab, Afatinib, Avelumab, etc., are needed to treat such cancer; this, as a result, is growing the demand for head and neck cancer therapeutics.

Additionally, consumption of alcohol, smoking, tobacco, and other risk factors contribute to fueling the growth of the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market.

Other factors driving the head and neck cancer therapeutics market include implementing progressive medical technologies and awareness programs for head and neck cancer therapeutics among people. Moreover, medical faults reduction in cancer care, the prevalence of head and neck cancer, and numerous government initiatives for head and neck therapy improvements also contribute to fueling the market.

However, major restraints of the global head and neck therapeutics market include side effects of the treatments and therapies, overpriced treatments and medications, and a lack of health insurance.

North America dominates the head and cancer therapeutics market due to the commonness of head and neck cancer. Moreover, massive market players, the high cost of cancer treatments, increased use of advanced medication and technology, and the understanding of current cancer treatments increase the domination of North America in the head and neck cancer therapeutics market.

Europe comes next in leading the head and neck cancer therapeutics market. It includes Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, etc.

The Asia-Pacific market in head and neck cancer therapeutics is expected a vast growth till 2030. The region is witnessing a growth in head and neck cancer patients and increased demand for advanced and high-technology head and neck cancer therapeutics, attributed to the region's growth. Moreover, pricey medication, combination therapies, government awareness initiatives, and expanding aging population are also driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific's head and neck cancer therapeutics market.

The major companies in the market for head and neck cancer include AstraZeneca plc, Advaxis, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cel-Sci Corporation, Incyte Corporation, Novartis AG, Viracta Therapeutics, Five Prime Therapeutics, and many others.

Douglas Insights is the world's first comparison engine for market research. Their reports help your business by providing informative market research between industries and companies. The comparison in these reports is based on pricing, list of tables, publishing date, and publisher ratings.

This report by Douglas Insights on the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market provides a comprehensive review of the global market of head and neck cancer therapeutics based on qualitative and quantitative data.

This report will help businesses make intelligent decisions, develop growth strategies, and evaluate their position in the marketplace. This detailed study of the neck and cancer therapeutics market contains previous data and sales forecasts based on the disease's severity, size, diagnostic method, treatment type, therapeutic class, and consumers.

The report also provides a detailed overview of head and neck cancer. It includes incidences, stages of head and neck cancer, risk factors including alcohol and tobacco usage, occupational exposure, radiation exposure, and gender. Additionally, the report will help you as it also mentions the best drugs available for head and neck cancer, including Erbitux (Cetuximab), Taxotere (Docetaxel), Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), Opdivo (Nivolumab), and Hydrea (Hydroxyurea)

Lip and oral cavity, hypopharyngeal, nasopharyngeal, laryngeal, salivary gland, and oropharyngeal cancer are the types of cancer described in this report, along with their current and historical sales revenues. The report will also mention the treatments and medications used in the head and neck cancer therapeutics market and how they are given – oral or injectable.

Additionally, the study covers pharmaceutical regulatory changes and pipeline evaluation.

This report will help you understand growth opportunities, driving forces, gaps, and challenges in hand and neck cancer therapeutics. The report also emphasizes the impact of COVID-19 on head and neck cancer therapeutics.

Moreover, the report will help you understand the pricing factors, industrial value chain, and regulatory system. With this information, you can focus on producing better and more advanced products. Besides, consumer market types, major technological concerns, industry-specific obstacles, and comprehensive data on the increasing expenditure of R&D are also discussed.

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation Covered into Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market-

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown, by Diagnostic Method

5.1 Diagnostic Methods

5.1.1 Biopsy

5.1.2 Imaging

5.1.3 Endoscopy

5.1.4 Other Diagnostic Methods



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown, by Treatment Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Treatment Types

6.2.1 Surgery

6.2.2 Radiation Therapy

6.2.3 Chemotherapy

6.2.4 Immunotherapy

6.2.5 Targeted Therapy



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown, by Disease Indication

7.1 Overview

7.2 Disease Indications

7.2.1 Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer

7.2.2 Laryngeal Cancer

7.2.3 Oropharyngeal Cancer

7.2.4 Salivary Gland Cancer

7.2.5 Nasopharyngeal Cancer

7.2.6 Hypopharyngeal Cancer



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown, by Route of Administration

8.1 Overview

8.2 Route of Administration

8.2.1 Injectable

8.2.2 Oral



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown, by Therapeutic Class

9.1 Overview

9.2 Therapeutic Classes

9.2.1 PD Inhibitors

9.2.2 EGFR Inhibitors

9.2.3 Microtubule Inhibitors



Chapter 10 Market Breakdown, by End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 End Users

10.2.1 Hospitals

10.2.2 Specialty Clinics

10.2.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.2.4 Others

