One woman's inspirational story of triumph offers insight and wisdom about the God-given authority that lies within all of us

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary Paleologos ventures in the world of publishing to share her inspiring true story of triumph over adversity in "You Are a Sovereign Being: Know Who You Are in God!" (published by Balboa Press AU).

This book chronicles the author's personal journey as she bravely battled an eating disorder and three brain hemorrhages, and became an overcomer. Here, Paleologos uses her life experiences combined with biblical references to offer hope and unveil timeless truths about one's true nature and spiritual identity. She also offers tools and practices that will lift readers out of the low vibration of fear and helplessness to a state of renewed faith and jubilation.

"The overall theme of the book is that our true self is spiritual in nature and we were created by God to be overcomers and live a life of love, joy and peace," Paleologos reminds. "As sovereign beings we are here to use our gifts and genuinely impact other people's lives."

In these perilous and unsettling times, where most people and the world at large are living with fear and insecurity, "You Are a Sovereign Being: Know Who You Are in God!" aims to empower and encourage people to look within and find that inner strength given to each individual by God, and to ignite the passion that they have the power to create a higher life. This book was officially launched on Jan. 3, 2023, and may be purchased directly through https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/821117-you-are-a-sovereign-being.

About the Author

Mary Paleologos is a three-time brain hemorrhage and eating disorder survivor. She is a transformational coach, counselor and truth seeker who overcame her challenges by the grace of God. She believes people can rise above pain and misery to live an elevated life filled with love, joy, peace and abundance. This is her first published work.

