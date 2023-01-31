Author Hanumantha Hari's new book "Tales from Randhor" is an evocative collection of nine short stories centered on an idyllic but fictional Indian village

Recent release "Tales from Randhor" from Page Publishing author Hanumantha Hari is a warmhearted collection of stories depicting the simple yet fulfilling lives of the residents in the sylvan village of Randhor. Follow the denizens of this Indian Shangri-La as they cherish their peaceful lives as well as their incredible adventures in this engaging book.

Hanumantha Hari, an author and illustrator who was born in Bangalore, India, moved to the US after completing undergraduate and graduate studies to pursue a career in pharmaceutical technology and medical device regulations, and shares three children, Anjali, Rahul, and Vyshali with his wife, Bina, has completed his new book "Tales from Randhor": an entertaining work inspired by his formative years in India and his extensive and exciting travels around the globe.

"Tales from Randhor" is a collection of stories about life in the idyllic village of Randhor. Set in the midst of a flower-draped valley surrounded by snow-covered mountains is this tranquil, near-perfect village. This place is far away from the reach of today's technology and its attendant gadgets such as phones and television. Habited by various animals and birds unique to this lovely village, the residents for the most part peacefully co-exist with nature. Randhor is replete with adventure and the mystery of the mundane but interwoven with the influence of the Ramayana.

"Tales of Randhor" will delight as it skillfully leads the reader through its various stories by portraying different facets of village life, long forgotten by many. For instance, the story "Motor Car Comes to Randhor", gleefully highlights the reactions of the villagers when Motilal decides to buy an automobile. The story, "Modern Medicine" focuses on the tug of war in the minds of the residents who now have to choose between the young doctor's allopathic medicines and the medicine man's ancient wisdom of healing with the help of plants and herbs native to Randhor. And what about the story of the monkeys? They sure outnumber the people in the village. Yet for a while their future is not certain as they are prone to mischief and frequently annoy the village folk.

These stories and others will give the reader an insight into the everyday lives and adventures of the simple and fun-loving residents of Randhor. And at the end of it, perhaps you will want to take a trip to Randhor yourself, at least in your mind's eye, and re-imagine the way these village folk live in this peaceful Shangri-La.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Tales from Randhor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

