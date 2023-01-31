Author Jo Ann Taylor's new book "The Missing Couple: A Carl Barnes Mystery" is a compelling story of a seasoned detective as he faces his most puzzling case yet

Recent release "The Missing Couple: A Carl Barnes Mystery" from Page Publishing author Jo Ann Taylor is an enthralling tale that centers around the missing persons case of a blogging duo whose loving relationship spirals into disaster. Detective Carl Barnes is swiftly called in to handle the matter, but in order to discover the truth, he'll have to use every tactic he has at his disposal.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jo Ann Taylor, a professional watercolorist and business owner who has traveled extensively by motorhome throughout the United States with her husband Lyndon, has completed her new book "The Missing Couple: A Carl Barnes Mystery": a gripping and intricate mystery that centers around a traveling blogging couple and that only Detective Barnes can get to the bottom of.

"A young loving couple sets out to make their mark in life through a blog enterprise, while at the same time finding adventure as they tour historical sites and national points of interest in their recreational vehicle," writes Taylor. "Ride with them as their once happy relationship sours and mistrust, deceit, and jealousy dominates their lives and leads to murder. Trace the steps of this tragic situation and the ultimate resolution in the wilds of the Grand Canyon.

"Detective Carl Barnes is once again called upon to lend his expertise to unravel this heartrending and complicated mystery."

Published by Page Publishing, Jo Ann Taylor's thrilling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Detective Barnes's search for the truth, and a satisfying solution to a stunning case. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Taylor weaves an intricate plot that is sure to delight readers and leave them on the edge of their seats, eager for the next clue.

