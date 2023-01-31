Author Anna Catello's new book "Whiskers the Mouse" is a charming story about the importance of showing kindness and respect to others, no matter the circumstances

Recent release "Whiskers the Mouse" from Page Publishing author Anna Catello is a riveting adventure that follows a woman who discovers an unwelcome guest in her home in the form of a hungry mouse on the prowl for some cheese. Wanting to rid her home of the mouse but knowing the importance of being kind to all, the woman thinks of a way to satisfy them both while staying true to her values.

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anna Catello, who is committed to instilling virtues of kindness, generosity, and respect, in young children, has completed her new book "Whiskers the Mouse": a delightful story that centers around a woman who discovers a mouse in her home and must make an important decision to show kindness or not to the small invader.

"Teemars are never happy when they find out that they have a mouse in their house except when they realize it's Whiskers," writes Catello. "'Whiskers the Mouse' takes us on a short journey toward understanding kindness and building a friendship between a teemar and her little buddy. Even though Whiskers is a scoundrel and is always looking for cheese, the teemar needs to find a way to get him out of her house in a kind way. So she sets a cheesy trap, and at the end, everyone gets what they want."

Published by Page Publishing, Anna Catello's adorable tale is inspired by the author's desire for children to understand that true happiness comes from showing generosity and compassion to others. Catello's moving story, along with its vivid artwork, is sure to capture the hearts of young readers everywhere and help them to realize the benefits of helping others and showing kindness when given the chance.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Whiskers the Mouse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing