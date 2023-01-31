Abram Toews's newly released "Angel on My Shoulder" is an engaging spiritual memoir that explores key life experiences

"Angel on My Shoulder" from Christian Faith Publishing author Abram Toews is a warmhearted study of life and faith as the author looks back on the highs, lows, and in-betweens.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Angel on My Shoulder": an enjoyable reading experience with entertaining and inspiring personal stories. "Angel on My Shoulder" is the creation of published author Abram Toews, who grew up on a small farm as part of a family with thirteen children.

Toews shares, "This book was written to increase your faith so that you can receive the answers that you have all been looking for. Personal testimony from the author accompanies advice about the power of prayer. These uplifting anecdotes will fill your spiritual cup. Remember GOD'S word: you have not because you ask not. Follow the guidelines JESUS gave us and experience results.

"Abram Toews notes that there are a lot of guidelines in the Bible about receiving answers to your prayers. Study them, and you may see a big improvement in your prayer life. May GOD bless you and be with you always. AMEN."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Abram Toews's new book brings readers a personal testimony that upholds the promise of God's grace.

Toews shares in hopes of bringing encouragement and positivity into the world as he shares the key lessons of faith he has come to cherish.

